‘I won’t resign’: Cyril Ramaphosa takes Phala Phala report on review

President Cyril Ramaphosa has vowed he will not resign, confirming that he will take the Section 89 independent panel report on review following last week’s Constitutional Court judgment on the Phala Phala matter.

Addressing the nation on Monday evening, Ramaphosa said the ruling had altered the legal standing of the report, which previously found prima facie evidence suggesting he may have committed serious misconduct linked to the 2020 theft at his Phala Phala farm.

“On the basis of advice from my legal team and as envisaged by the Constitutional Court when it said ‘unless and until the report is set aside on review’, I have therefore decided to proceed to take the independent panel’s report on review on an expeditious basis,” he said.

The Constitutional Court recently set aside the National Assembly’s 2022 decision not to proceed with an impeachment inquiry and directed that the report be referred to Parliament’s impeachment committee for consideration.

Ramaphosa said his decision to approach the courts was not aimed at undermining Parliament’s authority.

“I do so not out of disrespect for Parliament or its processes but to affirm the need for such findings to be correct in law and in fact, especially where Parliament’s work would be based on and informed by a report I believe is flawed.”

The president said he had initially intended to challenge the panel’s findings when they were released in December 2022, but the National Assembly’s earlier decision had stalled further action at the time.

He again rejected any wrongdoing.

“Since a criminal complaint was laid against me in June 2022, I have consistently maintained that I have not stolen public money, committed any crime nor violated my oath of office,” Ramaphosa said.

Amid mounting political pressure and renewed calls for accountability, Ramaphosa made his position on resignation unequivocal.

“There have been calls from certain quarters calling on me to resign. I therefore respectfully want to make it clear that I will not resign.”

He argued that stepping aside at this stage would undermine constitutional processes currently underway.

“To do so would be to pre-empt a process defined by the Constitution. To do so would be to give credence to a panel report that unfortunately has grave flaws. I fully intend to continue serving the people of South Africa and to advance their interests,” he said.

Meanwhile, political developments within the governing party have intensified. ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has called a special National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting following the Constitutional Court judgment, with discussions expected to focus on the party’s response and broader political strategy.

Sunday World understands that the urgent NEC meeting is scheduled to take place in Cape Town on Tuesday evening, as the ANC moves to manage the political fallout of the ruling.

National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza has also confirmed steps to implement the court’s decision, including initiating the process of establishing an impeachment committee to consider the Section 89 panel report on the Phala Phala matter.

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