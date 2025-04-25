Minister Dean McPherson to send IDT board nominations to cabinet

Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Dean Macpherson has officially received a list of proposed nominations for the Independent Development Trust (IDT) board from the selection board.

These nominations are expected to be submitted to cabinet for consideration ahead of the new board term starting on July 5.

Macpherson explained that this move is intended to ensure that the incoming trustees receive their appointment letters in time. Thus allowing for a smooth transition from the current board.

Broader strategy to promote good governance

He said this is part of a broader strategy to promote good governance and transparency at the IDT. And also avoiding any disruption in leadership.

“The current board has already made commendable progress under difficult circumstances in stabilising the IDT. This is following a period marred by serious allegations of maladministration and corruption.

“It is essential that the incoming board builds upon this foundation. And I look forward to their appointment once [it is] adopted by cabinet,” said Macpherson.

He expressed commitment to working with both the outgoing and incoming boards. And he said he aims to help the IDT deliver social infrastructure across the country.

Great work to rebuild the IDT

“At a time when false news AI-generated voice notes, and manipulated WhatsAppp screenshots have been circulated in an attempt to deflect attention from the work to rebuild the IDT, it is critical that both the outgoing and incoming boards work tirelessly to ensure that not a single cent of public money is wasted and that good governance is upheld,” said Macpherson.

Sunday World previously reported that the Black Business Council (BBC) has accused MacPherson of poking his nose in the operational matters of the IDT.

BBC president Elias Monage insisted that Macpherson had been targeting black executives in the IDT.

Minister earlier accused of meddling

“MacPherson cannot act like a bull in a China shop. His aim is to capture or reshape the IDT board. He wants to install his loyal trustees, and potentially oust CEO Tebogo Malaka.

“The minister maintains that the existing board is dysfunctional or compromised, necessitating decisive action to ensure accountability,” he said.

The BBC’s stance comes after a series of events. These include MacPherson being accused of trying to undermine the independence of the IDT board. He was also accused of meddling in the executive operations related to the expansion of sites. These range from fewer than 20 sites at R216-million to an estimated 60 sites, with a final cost of R800-million.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content