IEC pushes voter registration ahead of November polls

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) is urging South Africans to register to vote, following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement of the date for the upcoming local government elections.

Ramaphosa confirmed on Thursday that the elections will take place on November 4.

The IEC will hold its first voter registration weekend on June 20 and 21.

IEC spokesperson David Mandaha cautioned that once the formal election date proclamation is made, the window for voter registration and address updates will close.

“The Electoral Commission, however, notes that this announcement does not constitute the formal proclamation of the election date. In terms of the law, the official proclamation will be made by the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, at which point the voters’ roll will be closed.”

This means the official proclamation of the election date is still pending.

Cooperative Governance Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa is yet to formally gazette the date, a legal step required before the electoral process is fully set in motion.

Municipal councils’ terms running out

The term of all municipal councils is due to come to an end on November 2.

Legislation requires that local government elections be held within 90 days of the term’s expiry, placing the election window between November and the end of January.

“As 2026 is the year in which the local government elections are held, they should be held on a Wednesday, which is the middle of the week, on a date that I now determine as 4 November 2026,” said Ramaphosa.

He further emphasised the importance of increasing voter turnout, particularly among young people.

“Many parties are already ensuring that they talk to their voters, their supporters, and get voters to be registered to come forward and vote.

“Voter turnout is always a concern to political parties and indeed to the state or the government because the fewer people who vote, the more we get concerned about the status of our democracy. Our task is to increase voter turnout, to get as many people as possible, especially young people, to come out, register and vote,” he said.

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