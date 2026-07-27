IFP calls for transparency in ex-IDAC boss Andrea Johnson’s replacement

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) has called for a transparent and speedy process to appoint a new head of the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) following Advocate Andrea Johnson’s resignation.

A member of the Government of National Unity (GNU), the IFP has warned that the country’s anti-corruption institutions must remain independent, adequately resourced, and able to fulfil their constitutional mandate.

Johnson’s resignation, as reported by Sunday World on Sunday, comes after months of public scrutiny of her leadership of the specialist anti-corruption unit.

People who ‘inspire public confidence’ must lead anti-corruption agencies

Responding to the development, IFP chief whip in the National Assembly Nhlanhla Hadebe said the party had taken note of Johnson’s resignation and stressed that the leadership of South Africa’s anti-corruption agencies was critical to restoring public trust.

“The IFP reiterates that South Africa’s anti-corruption institutions must be led by individuals who inspire public confidence and are able to execute their constitutional mandates with integrity, independence and professionalism,” Hadebe said.

The party said the process to appoint Johnson’s successor should not be delayed, arguing that any leadership vacuum could undermine efforts to combat corruption.

“We trust that the process to appoint new leadership will be conducted transparently and without delay to ensure continuity in the fight against corruption,” Hadebe said.

The IFP said beyond filling the vacancy, the government should strengthen the country’s broader criminal justice system to ensure anti-corruption institutions are equipped to tackle complex corruption cases effectively.

“The IFP further calls for continued efforts to strengthen South Africa’s criminal justice system and anti-corruption institutions to ensure they are adequately resourced, independent and effective in safeguarding the rule of law,” Hadebe said.

New IDAC head appointment to be closely monitored

The appointment of a new IDAC head is expected to be closely watched by political parties, civil society organisations and anti-corruption campaigners, who have repeatedly called for strong, independent leadership at institutions tasked with investigating high-level corruption.

In her resignation letter, she requested to be released from her duties with immediate effect, saying sustained attacks against her had become a distraction and risked damaging both IDAC and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

President Cyril Ramaphosa accepted her resignation on Monday after considering recommendations from Justice and Constitutional Development Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi and National Director of Public Prosecutions Advocate Andy Mothibi.

Johnson’s departure comes at a crucial time for IDAC, which was established to investigate and prosecute serious corruption and state capture-related crimes.

Her resignation also follows questions that emerged after her appearance before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, where aspects of her leadership and decision-making came under scrutiny.

In her resignation letter, Johnson maintained that she had always acted in the best interests of the institution but believed that stepping down was necessary to protect its credibility and effectiveness. She said the attacks against her had become unprecedented and threatened to distract the directorate from its work.

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