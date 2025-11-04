IFP denies plan to throw MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi to wolves

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) in KwaZulu-Natal has dismissed reports that it has thrown its senior member, Reverend Thulasizwe Buthelezi, to the wolves.

The party says reports that it has reached a deal with the ANC to get Buthelezi out as the MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) to appease the ANC are not true.

The reported deal was said to be an effort to please the ANC and stop it from pulling out of the government of provincial unity (GPU) and working with the Umkhonto Wesizwe Party (MKP) to form a new government.

Undermining ANC municipalities?

Buthelezi was reportedly wanted out by the ANC because it felt he was using his position to undermine ANC-run municipalities.

The move that allegedly broke the camel’s back was when Buthelezi engineered the removal of Siphile Mdaka as the ANC mayor of Umkhanyakude district municipality last month.

In a statement issued after the IFP’s national executive committee met late on Monday, it said Buthelezi will stay put and not swap portfolios with Mntomuhle Khawula of the Department of Sports, Arts and culture.

No reshuffle on the cards

“The party wishes to make it absolutely clear that no such reshuffle agreement was made,” it said shortly after the meeting.

It added that it will continuously engage constructively with all its GPU partners to ensure the long-term viability, functionality, and stability of the government of provincial unity.

“We remain guided by the principles of cooperation, mutual respect, and accountability, which are foundational to the success of this unity arrangement.

“The IFP assures the people of KwaZulu-Natal and South Africa at large that there is no crisis within the GPU. The government remains focused, united, and committed to the work of improving the lives of our people, growing the provincial economy, strengthening service delivery, and restoring confidence in ethical and effective governance,” it said.

Meanwhile, over the weekend, the faction of the National Freedom Party (NFP) led by its president, Ivan Barnes, said the MKP should be allowed to lead the province.

On the other hand, the provincial faction led by Mbali Shinga, who is the party’s provincial chairperson and the MEC for Social Development, said the party is happy in the GPU and it will stay put.

The NFP holds a single seat in the provincial legislature, and it has accorded it the status of a kingmaker.