IFP wants to leverage by-election wins to dislodge ANC

The IFP now has its sights set on wresting control of KwaZulu-Natal from the governing ANC thanks to electoral victories in two consecutive by-elections and a successful manifesto launch in the province (KZN).

Since the 2021 municipal elections, the 49-year-old party has fizzled out the ANC’s dominance in 14 municipalities that were once the stronghold of the

governing party in KZN.

When it took over all three of the wards previously won by the ANC under the Newcastle local municipality on Wednesday, the IFP, which currently controls the majority of the councils it won in the 2021 municipal elections, once again demonstrated its strength and potential to cause an upset.

