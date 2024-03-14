IFP wins three by-elections in KZN’s Newcastle

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) in KwaZulu-Natal has recorded three victories at Wednesday’s by-elections, again showcasing its strength to wrestle the province from the governing ANC.

The party, which is currently the main opposition in the KZN legislature, won the by-elections held in Newcastle.

4th back-to-back win in the council

The clean sweep by the late Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi-founded party makes it the fourth back-to-back win in the council under the Amajuba district municipality.

In Ward 12, where an ANC councillor had resigned, the IFP garnered 1,973 votes while the ANC recorded 763 of the voter share.

The EFF was again rejected by voters, only receiving 94 of the ward votes. The Team Sugar South Africa (TSSA) recorded 256 votes.

Under Ward 19, the IFP emerged victorious with 1,566 votes, the ANC with 732 votes, the EFF with 65 votes. The TSSA had 137 votes. The governing ANC suffered the heaviest defeat in Ward 23, only managing a paltry 315 votes. The IFP received the biggest tally with 1,498 votes.

Party dislodged the ANC

Both the district and the local Newcastle municipality are governed by the IFP.

The party dislodged the ANC after the 2021 municipal elections to govern the council.

IFP KZN chairperson Thami Ntuli said the victory was crucial ahead of the May 29 provincial and national elections.

“As we approach the provincial and national general elections, these victories in the by-elections bolster our confidence. They reaffirm our commitment to delivering meaningful change for the people of KwaZulu-Natal,” said Ntuli on Thursday.

He pointed out that the victory has energised the party, which had its manifesto launch over the weekend.

MK party did not contest

The new ANC splinter grouping uMkhonto weSizwe party (MKP) did not contest the by-elections. However, in the two by-elections that it participated in, it succeeded in taking a chunk of votes from the ANC. The party is led by former President Jacob Zuma.

Recent surveys conducted in KZN also put the party ahead of the IFP, EFF, ANC, and DA at just over 25% of the total votes cast. Whoever wants to govern the province is likely to plead for MKP support. Both the DA and the IFP agree on their multiparty charter that they will support their ambitious plan. The plan is to take power from the ANC and co-govern KwaZulu-Natal.

According to the IEC, KZN has the most registered voters after Gauteng, making it one of the provinces to be closely watched.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content