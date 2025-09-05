‘I’m available to testify’: KZN top cop Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi tells parliament

KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has informed parliament’s ad hoc committee investigating his graft allegations that he will be available to testify before it after September 24.

The commission is probing Mkhwanazi’s explosive allegations about corruption in the criminal justice system.

This information was revealed on Friday during a virtual meeting of parliament’s ad hoc committee investigating the allegations that Mkhwanazi made. The allegations were about corruption, criminality, and political interference in the criminal justice system.

Not yet available for parly

During the virtual meeting, the committee’s chairperson, Soviet Lekganyane, said they sent a request to Mkhwanazi. They requested him to appear before the committee on August 30.

It also sent Mkhwanazi a request for consultations with the committee’s evidence leaders on September 20.

He said Mkhwanazi responded on September 4. The KZN top cop said he is not yet available yet. He said he still has commitments at the Judicial Commission of Inquiry until September 24. The commission is investigating allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system.

Lekganyane said Mkhwanazi confirmed he will be available to testify before the committee after September 24.

Lekganyane has previously highlighted that the committee was categorical that the first official witness at the committee will be Mkhwanazi. This because his public statements prompted the formation of the committee.

Madlanga Commission

The commission is called the Madlanga Commission as it is chaired by retired Constitutional Court Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga. It was scheduled to commence on September 1 at the Bridgette Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria.

However, last week the commission announced that it will not commence on September 1. It said this was because the Department of Justice could not procure vital infrastructure.

Meanwhile, Lekganyane said the committee has appointed Advocate Norman Arendse SC, Advocate Maria Mokhaetsi and Advocate Lerato Zikalala as its evidence leaders.

During a media briefing on July 6, Mkhwanazi said he is in possession of WhatsApp communication between Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala and a Mr Brown Mogotsi.

Mogotsi is a comrade of Police Minister Senzo Mchunu. The WhatsApp conversation allegedly discussed how Mogotsi is working to get Mchunu and Deputy National Police Commissioner for Crime Detection Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya to interfere and suppress the police investigations into Matlala.

Mkhwanazi said he has proof of payments showing that Matlala funded the ANC political activities. He also funded Mchunu and Mogotsi’s events.

KZN SAPS political killings

He said he believes that Mchunu and Sibiya took a decision to disband the KZN SAPS political killings task team because it raided Matlala’s home in December 2024 and because it was making inroads in certain Gauteng cases.

Mkhwanazi added that Mchunu and Sibiya decided to disband the task team because it unmasked a criminal syndicate operating in Gauteng.

He said the criminal syndicate consists of senior politicians serving as members of parliament. Also law enforcement officers such as police officers and metro police officers. Correctional services officials, prosecutors in Gauteng, and magistrates and judges in Gauteng.

He said the aforementioned government officials are controlled by drug cartels and businesspeople in Gauteng.

