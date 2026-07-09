‘I’m mayor Joburg never knew it needed’ – Ntsiki Mazwai takes on political heavyweights

“The fact that they are all talking about me speaks for itself. If I were a non-entity, there would be silence.”

That is how Land Party Johannesburg mayoral candidate Ntsiki Mazwai dismissed those questioning whether she has what it takes to run South Africa’s economic hub.

Doubling down on her mayoral ambitions, the outspoken poet, activist, and social commentator told Sunday World she believes she is the leader Johannesburg has been waiting for.

“I am the mayor Johannesburg never knew they needed,” she said.

Mazwai is throwing herself into what is shaping up to be one of the most closely watched contests ahead of the 2026 local government elections scheduled for November.

She is expected to face off against seasoned political figures, including DA veteran politician Helen Zille, ActionSA president Herman Mashaba, ATM parliamentary leader Vuyo Zungula and Build One South Africa MP Nobuntu Hlazo-Webster, who have all emerged as mayoral hopefuls.

The ANC, meanwhile, is still searching for its candidate, with senior party leaders even looking outside the party’s own ranks in a bid to reclaim South Africa’s biggest metro.

The race comes as Johannesburg continues to battle political instability. Since the 2021 local government elections, the city has been plagued by coalition politics, with no party able to secure an outright majority.

The metro has seen a revolving door of mayors and coalition governments as alliances have repeatedly collapsed, leaving residents frustrated over worsening service delivery, decaying infrastructure, and political infighting.

Mazwai believes the city’s decline is proof that experienced politicians have failed Johannesburg residents.

“The politicians with experience have driven the economy to the ground,” she said.

Instead of relying on political insiders, she said she would assemble a team of professionals capable of turning the city around.

“My role as a mayor is mostly to put the right people in the right positions and inspire their confidence. I am the thread and not the fabric,” she said.

She also took aim at politicians whom she accused of treating Johannesburg as a vehicle for enriching their associates through tenders.

“The city of Johannesburg is no longer a playground for politicians to seek out lucrative tenders for their friends. We are under new management chosen by the people for the people.”

Mazwai said her decision to enter politics came after years of being labelled a “keyboard warrior”. She has over 400,000 followers on social media network X and is known for her controversial commentary on national issues.

“I have always been at the centre of national dialogue with the issues I have raised in the past. I have also always been seen as a keyboard warrior doing nothing to address the issues I raise. I have now matured and decided to raise my hand for national leadership. Instead of pointing out the problems, I want to be part of the solutions,” she said.

She said her experience coordinating food and electricity voucher relief during the Covid-19 lockdown convinced her she could lead under pressure.

If elected, Mazwai said her first 100 days would focus on cleaning up Johannesburg by tackling illegal dumping sites, tightening the city’s finances, and boosting support for small businesses to stimulate economic growth and create jobs.