Politics

Indignant Free State mayor ignores suspension, pitches up for work

By Bongani Mdakane
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The ANC in the Free State is battling to force Tswelopele mayor Kenalemang Phukuntsi out of office after she continued reporting for duty despite being suspended by the party and facing criminal charges that triggered its step-aside rule.

To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper


  • The ANC in the Free State is battling to force Tswelopele mayor Kenalemang Phukuntsi out of office after she continued reporting for duty despite being suspended by the party and facing criminal charges that triggered its step-aside rule.
  • To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.
  • https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper Bongani Mdakane.
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