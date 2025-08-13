Infighting among major GNU partners blamed for rising unemployment

ActionSA and EFF have blamed the government of national unity (GNU) for the continued rise in the unemployment rate.

Statistics South Africa (StatsSA) today released the Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS) for the second quarter of 2025, which showed that the official unemployment rate has increased to 33.2%.

This shows that between April and June, 140, 000 more people became unemployed.

Job losses grow under GNU

ActionSA member of parliament Alan Beesley said the number of unemployed people had grown by almost 350, 000 so far this year under the GNU.

“With the GNU consumed by infighting, the economy is left rudderless. At their press conference yesterday, the DA openly admitted to being at odds with their coalition partner, the ANC, on virtually every element of their supposed plan to ‘save’ South Africa’s economy.

“Instead of working for the people, the GNU’s coalition partners are working against each other,” said Beesley.

Beesley noted that while the expanded unemployment rate fell slightly from 43.1% in the first quarter, this was due to growth in the labour force rather than real job creation.

“Even more troubling is that this crisis is overseen by a Minister of Employment and Labour [Nomakhosazana Meth] who has openly stated that she takes no responsibility for the hundreds of thousands who have lost their jobs this year.

No commitment from labour minister

“Minister Meth, if not you, then who? South Africa’s unemployment crisis has been relegated to the Ministry of No Jobs and No Responsibility,” said Beesley.

He said South Africa had not achieved economic growth of 3% or more in over a decade. And that under the GNU, growth had yet to exceed 1%.

Beesley highlighted that while South Africans lose their livelihoods, Cabinet continues to grow. He added that the executive enjoy more perks.

He further warned that the newly imposed 30% tariff increase by the US will cause more damage.

“For those impacted, this is not just the absence of work but a suffocating darkness. One that erodes hope, dignity, and self-worth. According to the expanded definition, 12 million South Africans remain trapped in that darkness,” said Beesley.

EFF spokesperson Sinawo Thambo said the figures revealed by StatsSA show a worsening job crisis. And he blamed the GNU for a lack of investment in productive sectors and no serious plans to create jobs.

He raised concern about regional job losses. This saw the Western Cape losing 117, 000 jobs, KwaZulu-Natal 86, 000, and the Northern Cape 28, 000 jobs.

No coordinated development plan

“This regional picture reveals the complete absence of a coordinated national development strategy. The GNU has no plan to stimulate growth in struggling provinces. No plan to protect jobs in declining sectors, and no plan to channel resources where they are most needed,” said Thambo.

“We demand sector-specific revitalisation plans for agriculture, manufacturing, and social services. This to reverse job losses, as well as a provincial employment strategy to address region-specific economic weakness and ensure that no province is left behind,” he added.

