Infrastructure development key in Panyaza Lesufi’s plan to fight construction mafia

The Gauteng government has highlighted measures to improve infrastructure, including fighting construction mafias and implementing consequence management.

This announcement comes after the DA claimed that the current administration has abandoned critical infrastructure.

Elijah Mhlanga, the Gauteng government spokesperson, said dilapidating infrastructure has been acknowledged for the threat it poses to growth.

“The causes are complex and multifaceted, including historical inadequate maintenance, rampant vandalism by sophisticated syndicates, pressure from so-called ‘business forums’ [construction mafias], and significant project management failures,” said Mhlanga.

“To combat construction mafia syndicates, the matter is being escalated to the Gauteng essential infrastructure task team.

“Led by the SAPS [SA Police Service], this multi-agency unit targets crimes like cable theft, vandalism, and illegal connections.”

Interventions introduced

The unit also comprises Eskom and Transnet experts to drive intelligence-led operations to curb crime and recover stolen materials. It also comprises traffic officials.

Mhlanga said the province has also introduced several interventions, including the infrastructure war room to manage risks, unlock funding, and push turnaround strategies.

Public-private partnerships are at the centre of this approach.

He said the provincial infrastructure development department has also rolled out an infrastructure delivery platform to accelerate delayed projects and improve transparency.

“The department has also taken decisive action by terminating the contracts of non-compliant service providers.

“This includes compiling a list of these restricted suppliers for the National Treasury to initiate an official [blocklisting] process, ensuring these poor performers are excluded from future work,” said Mhlanga.

Performance contracts

The Gauteng Infrastructure Financing Agency has been moved to the department to strengthen financial management.

The agency has been tasked with revitalising the Johannesburg CBD property precinct, turning idle buildings into income-generating assets to boost growth and create jobs.

“In addition, Premier [Panyaza] Lesufi decided that the performance contracts for all heads of departments would include a clause to reduce and eliminate unfinished infrastructure projects within the departments.

“He also stated that consequence management would be implemented for those responsible for any unfinished projects.

“The recently launched Nasi Ispani 2.0 initiative includes the Unemployed Youth Skills Development Initiative, which will enrol 2 810 unemployed youth for high-impact, hands-on training in critical trades like plumbing, electrical installation, construction, and plastering.”

