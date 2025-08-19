Inside ANC’s GNU strategy to fix governance and unite South Africa

The ANC is gearing up for a major political shift as it prepares to navigate the complexities of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s government of national unity (GNU) going into the future.

Faced with electoral realities and coalition challenges, the ANC is doubling down on its strategy to pull the country together, restore governance, and reclaim its transformative agenda.

In its National General Council Base Document, the party lays out a detailed plan to coordinate within the GNU, address internal weaknesses, and push forward its revolutionary goals.

“The formation of the GNU in 2024 as a response to electoral reality demonstrated the ANC’s ability to pull the country together,” the document states, highlighting the party’s confidence in its leadership role.

“But the ANC knows that success in a coalition government will require more than just political maneuvering — it will demand unity, discipline, and a shared vision among all parties involved.

Ideological differences

One of the ANC’s key proposals is the introduction of joint caucus processes within the GNU. This mechanism aims to align coalition partners, better coordinate governance, and ensure smoother decision-making in parliament.

The party acknowledges that ideological differences among GNU members could pose challenges but insists that collaboration is essential for effective governance.

“The ANC must also consider new mechanisms for coordinating within the GNU in parliament, including the possibility of joint caucus processes,” the document reads.

This approach signals a shift from the ANC’s traditional dominance to a more inclusive style of leadership, recognising the need for structured engagements with coalition partners.

The ANC’s introspection is evident here. The party admits that the current contradictions and narrow partisanship within the GNU could undermine cohesion.

It calls for a more coherent, purposeful agenda to unite the coalition and deliver meaningful change.

“The task is to remain principled in values but agile in tactics,” the document emphasizes.

The ANC is clear that the GNU cannot be a platform for political posturing. Instead, it must become a “school of revolutionary governance”, where practical solutions take precedence over ideological grandstanding.

This vision reflects the party’s commitment to using the GNU as a tool for transformation rather than a mere survival strategy.

“Parliamentary caucuses must become schools of revolutionary governance, not merely platforms for posturing,” the document asserts.

Leadership challenges

The ANC is urging its members to focus on legislative drafting, policy communication, and constituency work to ensure that the GNU delivers tangible results for South Africans.

The ANC’s analysis of its leadership challenges is striking. The party acknowledges that its success in the GNU will depend on the discipline, presence, and participation of its members.

“The discipline of presence and participation remains fundamental,” the document states, calling on ANC MPs to consistently fill their benches and engage with the public.

This emphasis on leadership extends beyond parliament. The ANC is calling for leaders who build unity, reject factionalism, and embody the values of the Freedom Charter.

“We need leaders who build unity and eschew factionalism,” the document reads, highlighting the party’s commitment to ethical leadership.

The party also stresses the importance of humility and respect in leadership, qualities it believes are essential for rebuilding trust and advancing its revolutionary goals.

“Discipline, humility, and respect are not optional traits; they are essential for building the organisation and society envisioned by the Freedom Charter,” the document asserts.

Economic reforms

While the GNU strategy focuses heavily on governance, the ANC is also pushing for bold economic reforms to address South Africa’s unemployment crisis and systemic inequalities.

The party’s economic reconstruction and transformation plan calls for massive infrastructure-building programmes, industrialisation, and targeted support for key sectors like energy and manufacturing.

“A bold economic reconstruction and transformation plan is needed to address systemic changes,” the document states.

The ANC is advocating for a shift in macroeconomic policy to prioritise employment creation over strict inflation control.

“Shift macroeconomic policy from a narrow focus on inflation targeting to a balanced approach that also prioritises employment creation,” the document reads.

The party is also calling for a new social compact between government, business, and labour to drive inclusive growth.

This compact would require all stakeholders to contribute to common developmental goals, such as job retention, structural reforms, and reliable service delivery.

Mass campaigns proposed

The ANC’s GNU strategy is not just about governance and economics — it’s also about uniting South Africans and empowering marginalised communities.

The party is proposing mass campaigns to address pressing social issues, such as literacy, crime, and health awareness.

These campaigns aim to foster community solidarity and build a sense of shared purpose.

“Launch nationwide campaigns on pressing social issues that can also unite communities in common cause,” the document suggests.

For example, the ANC is proposing a mass literacy and numeracy campaign to eliminate illiteracy and help youth catch up on their education.

“This would mobilise volunteer tutors in a nationwide effort, fostering intergenerational solidarity,” the document reads.

The party is also calling for an ANC-led campaign against crime and violence, involving communities in reclaiming their neighbourhoods.

“The goal is to show that public safety is not only a police matter but a collective responsibility,” the document states.

Call for renewal

Underlying the ANC’s GNU strategy is a broader call for renewal within the party itself. The ANC is urging its members to eradicate factionalism, reassert political discipline, and embrace a culture of accountability.

“Eradicate factionalism and patronage: post-conference unity efforts must intensify,” the document reads.

The party is also calling for a shift in leadership culture, emphasising service, sacrifice, and solidarity over status and greed.

“A genuinely people-centred developmental path requires a broad, democratic ecosystem of leadership across all sectors,” the document asserts.

The ANC’s GNU strategy is ambitious, but it reflects the party’s recognition of the challenges it faces.

From coalition dynamics to internal weaknesses, the ANC is grappling with the realities of governance in a divided and struggling South Africa.

Yet, the party remains optimistic about its ability to lead the country through this critical period.

