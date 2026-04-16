Inside EFF leader Julius Malema’s appeal to avoid jail

The legal battle over Julius Malema’s five-year prison sentence has entered a new phase after the court granted him leave to appeal his sentence, while firmly refusing leave on conviction, drawing a clear line between what it considers settled and what remains open to challenge.

Magistrate Twanet Olivier delivered the split ruling after hearing sharply contested arguments from both the defence and the state, grounding her decision in the established test that an appeal should proceed only where there is a realistic prospect that another court might reach a different conclusion.

“It is the right of every litigant against whom an appealable order has been made to seek leave to appeal,” Olivier said, stressing that such applications are not attacks on the trial court but require a “dispassionate” reassessment of whether a higher court may disagree.

‘Critical gaps in the state’s case’

Adv Laurence Hodes, for Malema, had argued that both conviction and sentence were flawed, contending that the court misapplied the principles governing circumstantial evidence despite correctly citing R v Blom. “The court accepted the two cardinal rules,” Hodes told the court, “but failed to apply them to the totality of the evidence.”

He pointed to what he described as critical gaps in the state’s case, including the absence of DNA or fingerprint evidence linking Malema to the firearm, the lack of eyewitness complaints or panic at the scene, and the absence of injuries, property damage, or ballistic evidence directly tying him to a spent cartridge. “Taken together, they mean the inference of guilt was not the only reasonable inference,” he argued.

Hodes also criticised the court’s handling of video evidence, saying it allowed reliance on viral footage during the trial but ultimately disregarded it as unauthenticated. “You cannot have it both ways,” he said.

‘Bias against defence witnesses’

He further attacked the court’s credibility findings, arguing that state witnesses were accepted wholesale while defence witnesses were dismissed without proper basis, amounting to a material misdirection.

On sentence, however, the defence concentrated its firepower, describing the five-year term of direct imprisonment as disproportionate and inducing “a sense of shock”. Hodes argued that the offences arose from a single incident lasting less than a minute, with no injuries or damage, and should have been treated as one for sentencing purposes.

State opposed application

Adv Joel Cesar, for the State, opposed the application in full, arguing that the defence had not met the legal threshold. “The mere possibility that another court might come to a different conclusion is not enough,” Cesar said, insisting that there was no realistic prospect of success on either conviction or sentence.

He told the court that it had thoroughly considered all the evidence and that there was no basis for interference. “There is no reasonable prospect that another court will overturn the conviction,” he said, adding that the sentence imposed was fair.

In reply, the defence pushed back, arguing that the state had overstated the test. “We are not required to show that this court is wrong,” counsel said. “We are required to show that another court might reasonably come to a different conclusion.”

Magistrates refuses to budge on conviction

Olivier, in her ruling, made it clear that the court had undertaken that reassessment and remained unmoved on conviction. “This court abides by its decision,” she said. “It has not had a change of heart and clearly stands firm on its decision to convict.”

On that basis, leave to appeal on conviction was refused.

But on sentence, the court adopted a different posture. “There is always a possibility that another court may come to a different conclusion regarding the sentence,” Olivier said, adding that the court would “not stand in the way” of that possibility. Leave to appeal on sentence was accordingly granted.

The matter will now proceed to the High Court, but only on the question of punishment. The conviction stands intact.

The ruling narrows the scope of Malema’s appeal but keeps alive the central question that now matters most: whether the five-year term of direct imprisonment will survive scrutiny – or be reduced, reshaped, or set aside altogether.

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