Inside the explosive complaint against NYDA chair

Executive chairperson of the National Youth Agency (NYDA), Sunshine Myende, continues to be surrounded by controversy regarding her leadership style and fiduciary oversight of the state entity. This time, board members accuse her of silencing them when they disagree with her management style.

Earlier this week, the extent of the turmoil was laid bare during Myende’s and her team’s appearance before the joint Scopa and portfolio committee on youth meeting in parliament.

Myende was also accused of orchestrating the removal of Thembisile Mahuwa as chairperson of the NYDA board human resource subcommittee.

Her removal was reportedly a result of her dissent and pushback against the chairperson’s decisions which she deemed improper. However, the decisive factor was her formal complaint on June 19, which accused Myende of improper conduct.

The board member, who was referred to the portfolio committee, minister of youth Sindisiwe Chikunga and her deputy, Steve Letsike, briefly touched on the complaint during this week’s joint committee meeting.

The Sunday World has seen the full complaint, alleging serious poor governance, irregular conduct, intimidation and victimisation in the agency at the hands of Myende.

During the meeting in parliament, Myende hit back at Mahuwa: “I received the letter (Mahuwa’s complaint) on Friday … To put it on record, the concerned board member (Mahuwa) is one of the highest paid board members,” said Myende.

Mahuwa responded by explaining how she had been a victim of Myende’s intolerance towards dissent for many months since their appointment 10 months ago.

She accused the chairperson of weaponising her signing powers for travel approval and the deployment of board members. Mahuwa paints a picture of a youth agency in shambles because of Myende’s leadership.

She further alleges that in February, Myende had requested that Mahuwa provide the name of a potential beneficiary of the NYDA-sponsored bursary scheme.

Sunday World has seen the WhatsApp messages between the two wherein Mahuwa rejected the offer and instructed Myende that the bursary be given to deserving young people through the proper application channels and appropriate selection processes.

“Please submit to the company secretary details of one person that you will love to be assisted through the Solomon Mahlangu Bursary … then it will be subsequently sent to the office of the CEO (Ndumiso Kubheka),” reads a WhatsApp text from Myende to Mahuwa.

Mahuwa expresses her disapproval of the conduct “which I view as corrupt as incorrect and not in the interest of the youth of South Africa”.

“Because of her inappropriate request to me, I am convinced that the young people who applied and were deserving were overlooked in exchange for those who were collected in line with corrupt requests like the one made by the chairperson.

“My refusal to participate in the process has created tension between myself and the chairperson. This has led to my continued victimisation, isolation and provocation in board activities,” Mahuwa wrote.

She said her disapproval of Myende’s tyranny had made her life at the agency unbearable.

To punish Mahuwa, Myende has allegedly been delaying approval of her programmes and activities.

Mahuwa said Myende has also been shunning her requests requiring executive approval while excluding her from opportunities and assignments allocated to other board members.

“It has become increasingly apparent that disagree-ment with the chairperson attracts adverse consequences, creating an environment in which independent views are discouraged or punishable,” Mahuwa said.