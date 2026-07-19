Politics

Inside the N Cape’s municipal crisis

By Sunday World
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Inside the N Cape’s municipal crisis

Years of audits, intervention programmes and government support have failed to reverse the decline of Northern Cape municipalities, according to a new oversight report tabled in the provincial legislature.

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  • Despite years of audits, intervention programs, and government support, Northern Cape municipalities continue to decline, struggling with governance, financial management, and service delivery issues.
  • Key challenges include vacant critical posts, skills shortages, aging infrastructure with insufficient maintenance budgets, and increasing reliance on consultants.
  • Municipalities face ongoing problems with debt collection, inaccurate billing, limited revenue generation, and rising operational costs, impacting financial sustainability.
  • Recurring audit findings persist due to weak implementation of corrective action plans and flawed accountability systems, with delayed disciplinary processes undermining consequences management.
  • The report calls for stronger leadership, improved accountability, faster corrective action, and enhanced oversight to restore municipal financial management and public trust.

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