Internal battles erupt ahead of ANC Sedibeng regional conference

Divided ANC leaders in the Sedibeng region are allegedly at each other’s throats ahead of the regional conference due to take place at the end of the month.

The situation is so bad that leadership in the region is at loggerheads with branch leaders and members. The bone of contention is that some members from various branches are not in good standing and that they cannot be allowed to participate in the congress.

Sunday World understands that the situation is hostile between two factions within the region.

Insiders within Sedibeng said that the drama has threatened to tear the party apart in Sedibeng, where the ANC has two mayors in the Sedibeng District Municipality and the Emfuleni Local Municipality.

Another municipality in the region, which is Mid-Vaal, is under DA leadership. The ANC has members in areas such as Scelo, Walkerville, Eye of Africa, Randvaal, and Henley on Klip, among others.

Factional battles

It is understood that the mayor of Emfuleni, Sipho Radebe, is in the faction led by the regional chairperson, Thulani ‘The Little Napoleon’ Kunene, and the regional treasurer, Johnny Mkhonto Radebe, while the Sedibeng mayor, Lerato Maleka, is in the camp of the regional secretary, Jason Mkhwane.

“Regional leaders are divided in the region, and this is not good for the ANC unity and renewal. As the conference is looming, these leaders are trying hard to win the support of the members to vote for them so that they can stay in power and be influential; however, as things stand, it’s total chaos. Leaders are pulling and pushing one another over a power tussle,” said a leader in the region.

Another mole claimed that the Emfuleni mayor is also fighting for survival. Members of the other faction want him out of office.

“Sipho is holding on for dear life in Emfuleni as his opponents in the region want to see him removed as mayor. He is not listening to what they say when it comes to the direction they want the municipality to take regarding service delivery. Emfuleni is one of the worst-performing municipalities in the country, and Sipho’s detractors in the ANC in Sedibeng are blaming him for failing to turn the fortunes of the municipality around. However, on the other hand, Sipho is also blaming his comrades at the council for failing him. He is getting support from Mkhonto and Thulani, and he is trying hard to stay in power,” said our mole.

Party poopers

Sunday World understands that members deemed not to be in good standing had threatened to disrupt the congress. They believe they are being targeted because they support Mkhwane, while others support Kunene and Radebe.

“If we are not going to be allowed to be part of that conference, we are going to cause chaos. We want leadership change in this region; so that we can have proper leaders in Sedibeng and Emfuleni municipalities. We have serious challenges in our region with non-functioning municipalities, and those who think that they will become ANC leaders and get elevated to top positions in councils are playing with fire,” said an angry leader in the region.

Mkhwane, regional ANC secretary in Sedibeng, said that branches are in good standing and that, like any other conference, there are challenges where members would not be on the same page on how matters should proceed.

“As ANC members, before we become officials, we all come from branches, and we do all we can to resolve issues that we have. In this regard, I want to state that branches in our region are in good standing. As the ANC in the region, we are doing our best to have a smooth conference that will not be filled with challenges, as we are focusing on the renewal of this movement,” said Mkhwane.

He emphasised that it was all systems go for the conference. The ANC has in the region is aiming to elect formidable leaders who will take the party forward and build the confidence of the communities in the elected leaders.

