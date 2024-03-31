Politics

Israel-Palestine stance haunts DA in KwaZulu-Natal

By Sandile Motha
Israel-Palestine stance haunts DA in KwaZulu-Natal
DA leader John Steenhuisen said his party stands in solidarity with both Palestinians and Israelis who see a two state solution. / Gallo Images

The DA’s posture on Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza has left the official opposition jittery ahead of the May 29 polls, but party leaders have put up a brave face, saying any organisation using the conflict as political football would be mischievous.

At stake is the sizeable Muslim community vote, largely in KwaZulu-Natal and Western Cape, where opinion polls indicate that the DA could lose electoral support.

In KwaZulu-Natal, the DA is the third-biggest party in the provincial legislature on the back of amassing significant electoral support from the Muslim and Indian communities in Durban and surrounding areas.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content

Latest News

Categories

The company

Tel: +27 11 268 6300

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.