Israel-Palestine stance haunts DA in KwaZulu-Natal

The DA’s posture on Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza has left the official opposition jittery ahead of the May 29 polls, but party leaders have put up a brave face, saying any organisation using the conflict as political football would be mischievous.

At stake is the sizeable Muslim community vote, largely in KwaZulu-Natal and Western Cape, where opinion polls indicate that the DA could lose electoral support.

In KwaZulu-Natal, the DA is the third-biggest party in the provincial legislature on the back of amassing significant electoral support from the Muslim and Indian communities in Durban and surrounding areas.

