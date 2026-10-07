Israel warns of ‘full-scale offensive’ against Palestinian Authority

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz threatened on Tuesday to launch “a full-scale offensive” against the Palestinian Authority if Palestinian security forces “turn their weapons against” Israeli settlers and troops, amid continued Israeli military operations, demolitions and settler violence in the West Bank.

Briefing the cabinet, Katz said the Israeli military was preparing for such a scenario involving Palestinian security forces and Fatah-linked armed groups.

“In such a case, war will be declared against the Authority and the military will launch a full-scale offensive,” he said.

Demolitions and settler violence escalate

Israeli authorities demolished or sealed 73 Palestinian-owned structures between September 22 and 28, displacing 93 people, including 55 children, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, which recorded 53 settler attacks causing casualties or property damage during the same period.

On Tuesday, Israeli settlers burned a house and several vehicles in the West Bank, while Israeli forces demolished a residential building, which was home to 70 Palestinians, in East Jerusalem, according to Palestinian sources.

The Palestinian Liberation Organization’s Commission against the Wall and Settlements recorded 647 settler attacks in September across the West Bank.

Fatah official arrested in Salfit raid

Palestinian security sources said on Tuesday that Israeli forces raided the city of Salfit and arrested Nihad al-Naoura, secretary of the Fatah movement in the Salfit region, after searching his home.

Israel has not commented on these incidents.

Netanyahu warns of election interference

Separately, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the cabinet on Tuesday that Hamas would try to influence Israel’s upcoming elections through attacks, without presenting evidence.

Israel’s National Security Council also warned of heightened risks of attacks against Israelis and Jews abroad around the third anniversary of the Hamas-led October 7 attack, urging Israelis abroad to avoid demonstrations and gatherings.