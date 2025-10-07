Israel releases South African humanitarians abducted delivering aid to Gaza

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola, has confirmed that South African humanitarians, including activist Mandla Mandela, that were abducted by the Israeli authorities will arrive home on Tuesday.

They were part of the Global Sumud Flotilla, a humanitarian mission delivering aid to Gaza when they were intercepted by the Israeli authorities last week.

Chrispin Phiri, ministerial spokesperson, said the department has been formally informed that the six South African citizens would return.

Will be released from detention

“We have received confirmation that the individuals in questions are scheduled to be released from detention and will be repatriated, departing via Jordan tomorrow [Tuesday] morning.

“Minister Lamola extends his gratitude to all relevant parties, both domestically and internationally, for their cooperation and coordination in ensuring the return of the South African citizens,” said Phiri.

He reaffirmed government’s commitment to safety and well-being of South Africans abroad.

The abduction was brought to attention by former head of state Nelson Mandela’s grandchild and tribal chief of the Mvezo Traditional Council Nkosi Mandla Mandela as he sent out a distressing video message about the abduction.

“If you are receiving this video, it means I have already been intercepted and abducted by the Israeli forces. I call on you as the citizens of South Africa to call on our government for my immediate release,” said Mandela.

President Cyril Ramaphosa had confirmed that South Africans who were on board the flotilla included Mandela, Zukiswa Wanner and Reaaz Moolla. Confirmation is pending on the abduction of Zaheera Soomar, Fatima Hendricks and Carrie Shelver.

“The interception of the flotilla in international waters is contrary to international law. And it violates the sovereignty of every nation. Whose flag was flown on the dozens of vessels in the flotilla,” said Ramaphosa.

He said this action also violates an International Court of Justice injunction that humanitarian aid must be allowed to flow unimpeded.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content