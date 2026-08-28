Jacob Zuma foundation plans R15,000-a-seat fundraising push

The Jacob G. Zuma Foundation is seeking new financial backing through a gala dinner that will charge guests up to R15,000 per person as the organisation attempts to rebuild its fundraising base.

The foundation has announced a relaunch fundraising dinner scheduled for September 25 at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Umhlanga, Durban, where it hopes to draw business representatives, philanthropists, community leaders and other potential supporters of its programmes.

The event is being marketed as an opportunity to attract donors, business representatives and partners to support the foundation’s programmes.

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Ticket packages advertised for the dinner range from ordinary tickets to premium tables, with VIP seating options reaching R15,000 per person.

Promotional material for the event shows a five-tier VIP pricing structure, starting with Patron/VIP seating at R15,000 per person. Platinum seats cost R10,000, Gold R9,000, Silver R8,000 and Bronze R7,000 per person.

The foundation is also offering ordinary tables and individual tickets on an escalating early-booking structure.

A table booked before August 28 costs R20,000, rising to R30,000 for bookings before September 4 and R40,000 for those made before September 18.

Individual ordinary tickets follow the same structure, starting at R850 before August 28, increasing to R1,000 before September 4 and reaching R1,500 before September 18.

Foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi said the event was about mobilising resources for community programmes.

Manyi said, referring to the foundation’s stated message:

“The purpose is to rebuild lives, restore hope and reignite purpose.”

The foundation says it focuses on community development, social upliftment and fundraising.

The event invitation says the evening will bring together “community leaders, business representatives, philanthropists, partners and stakeholders” in support of the foundation’s vision and programmes.

The foundation has framed the dinner as a new chapter in its work, describing it as a “re-launch and fundraising gala dinner” aimed at strengthening its commitment to social upliftment.

The pricing structure places the dinner among high-end fundraising events, where access is tiered according to contributions.

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Guests can secure premium seating packages while ordinary ticket holders can attend at lower rates. The foundation’s banking details and ticket information have been circulated as part of the fundraising campaign.

Manyi said the foundation’s focus remained on supporting communities and creating partnerships that could expand its reach.

“We want people to come together around a common purpose,” he said.

For now, the September dinner represents an effort to convert goodwill, networks and public support into financial resources for the foundation’s stated community objectives.

The event is scheduled for Friday, September 25, 2026, at 18h00 at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Umhlanga. The foundation has appointed Manyi as its media spokesperson for enquiries around the event.