Jacob Zuma unveils ANC veteran Tony Yengeni as MK Party second deputy president

The Umkhonto Wesizwe Party (MKP) has unveiled former ANC MP and NEC member Tony Yengeni as its second deputy president.

WATCH:

Until his unveiling, Yengeni was a member of the ANC. And he was constantly at loggerheads with Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula.

Yengeni was unveiled by the president of the MK Party, Jacob Zuma, in Durban following a party meeting.

Zuma said Yengeni had to be appointed to strengthen the party. This while Dr John Hlophe, the other deputy president, focuses on parliamentary matters.

He stressed that he “comes very far with Yengeni, and I trust him”.

This is a developing story, it will be updated later.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content