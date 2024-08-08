Jacob Zuma’s MK Party guillotine continues to run amok

The former President Jacob Zuma-led political party is continuing to ruthlessly wield the axe on its officials.

This time the guillotine landed on about 20 of the party’s members of parliament.

The party sent the MPs letters of dismissals. The letters were dished out by the Speaker of National Assembly Thoko Didiza following an instruction from the MK Party to chop and change the MPs.

Total of 20 MPs fired

Didiza, in the letters axing MPs, stated that she received correspondence from MK Party’s chief whip, Sihle Ngubane. She said the letters indicate that those MPs’ memberships were terminated by the party, and that they are fired.

A number of MPs were fired on Wednesday through letters signed by Didiza.

Insiders within the party claim that there is a discord within Zuma’s party. Those who were fired are accused of hijacking a list that was sent to the IEC.

“There is drama here and many people are still going to be fired. These people within the party are fighting each other. And there is a strong cabal led by people aligned to Duduzile Zuma and her cheerleaders, which is out for blood.

Two warring factions

“Those who are against what they say, find themselves in the smoking fire. They get to be dealt with, and many will still fall. Being in the MK Party is like being in a war-torn country. Remember what happened in Afghanistan during war, people were being dealt with. And this is what is happening in the MK,” said a senior leader who asked not to be named.

Some of those axed as MPs and from the party are Nomado Mgwebi, Thamsanqa Khuzwayo, Isaac Menyatso, Senzo Dlamini, Nompumelelo Gasa, Lungisani Shangase, Ntombenhle Mkhize and Lesego Radebe among others.

The party did not provide reasons to get rid of its politicians.

Another insider said that there would be more problems if the tension between the warring factions were not resolved.

Major threat to party’s survival

“Zuma must stand up and call all the fighting members to order, or else this party will sink and disappear. People are fighting for their political survival there and it’s messy. If Zuma doesn’t stop this mess, there will be no party left,” said a source.

MK Party’s spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela had not responded to our request for comment by the time of publishing.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content