Joburg mayor demands probe into ‘rigged’ ANC conference

Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero has formally accused the ANC’s own electoral officials of rigging the regional conference that ousted him, alleging a “predetermined outcome” tainted by glaring conflicts of interest.

Morero has demanded an investigation into the ANC Johannesburg elective conference that removed him as regional chairperson and elected Finance MMC Loyiso Masuku.

In a letter to party officials, he accuses the election agency of manipulation.

Morero wrote to ANC Gauteng provincial task team (PTT) convenor Hope Papo and secretary-general Fikile Mbalula on January 20.

The letter specifically targets the Election Management Consulting Agency of Africa (EMCA), which ran the vote.

Morero claims EMCA was conflicted and that its owner, Noluthando White, ensured Masuku’s win. White is a media liaison officer employed by the City of Johannesburg, and she was recruited by Masuku in her former portfolio as MMC for group corporate and shared services.

Morero’s letter states, “The severity of the alleged transgressions by the election agency necessitates clarification from the provincial task team regarding their appointment process, especially in light of the agency’s conduct, which threatens the integrity of the ANC’s internal democratic processes.”

He highlights the conflict: “It is particularly troubling that Noluthando White, the owner of the election agency, is currently employed by the City of Johannesburg… Furthermore, she serves as a media specialist within the MMC’s office. This letter serves as a formal complaint concerning potential conflicts of interest and possible manipulative practices that require urgent investigation.”

Morero insists the PTT must explain how EMCA was hired and whether White disclosed her city job.

Another complainant accused EMCA of “systematic opacity”, refusing to provide essential information. They concluded, “These facts, taken cumulatively, point to electoral manipulation, administrative overreach, and constitutional disregard.”

White yesterday refuted Morero’s claims, saying her employment in the city was under Johannesburg Speaker Margaret Arnolds. She also denied any professional, political or personal alliances with Masuku.

On EMCA, records showed she resigned as a director on September 27, 2021. She said it was therefore “factually incorrect” to suggest she influenced EMCA or the ANC Johannesburg conference.