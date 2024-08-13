Joburg mayor Gwamanda resigns, hopes tenure was inspirational

City of Johannesburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda has resigned following intense calls for him to bow out of office.

Gwamanda handed over his resignation to the Speaker of the Johannesburg Metropolitan Council, Margaret Arnolds, on Tuesday.

He claimed that he has least stabilised the finances and administration of the city. This achievement, he said, came after the collapse of the multi-party government.

“I shall continue to serve the people of Johannesburg as councilor and will forever cherish the experience afforded to me in my tenure as the executive mayor,” said Gwamanda.

“My story is one I am hopeful will continue to inspire many an African child from our city that against deprivation, isolation, social and political exclusion and with the absence of friends and peers in the corporate and media hierarchy, one can live and rise on the noble cause of changing the conditions of the [low income earners],” said Gwamanda.

The resignation will be effective from the date that Arnolds chooses for the council to elect a new executive mayor.

Over the past weeks, it has been hinted that finance MMC and ANC Joburg regional chairperson Dada Morero would take over the position at least by Friday.

Al-Jama Ah’s member was the eighth mayor at the City Johannesburg in two years.

The ANC has been calling for Gwamanda’s ousting with support from ActionSA. The two parties placed three conditions on the table for the support of new government in Johannesburg.

ActionSA had requested that Gwamanda be removed from position, R200 electricity surcharge to be dropped, and a noticeable turnaround in frontline service delivery matters.

