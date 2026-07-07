Johann Mettler claims Treasury vote of confidence after Tshwane secures full grant

City of Tshwane manager Johann Mettler says the metro has earned National Treasury’s confidence after escaping a financial crackdown that has seen several municipalities lose their equitable share transfers for failing to comply with financial governance requirements.

In a statement on Monday, Mettler welcomed the Treasury’s confirmation that Tshwane had met all legislative and financial governance obligations, allowing the city to receive its July equitable share allocation on July 8.

The announcement marks another boost for Mettler, whose administration has repeatedly argued that it has restored financial discipline after years of instability in South Africa’s capital city.

Treasury said it withheld equitable share transfers from several municipalities that failed to meet prescribed compliance requirements and ignored guidance issued by the department. Tshwane was not among them because it had met all reporting and legislative obligations.

Affirmation of city’s financial management

Mettler described the decision as confirmation that the city’s financial controls were working.

“This is a notable achievement for the City of Tshwane and a clear affirmation that disciplined financial governance, accountability and compliance produce tangible results,” he said.

“Our administration is among the metros that have remained focused on implementing the guidance of the National Treasury and strengthening internal controls to ensure that the city continues to meet every legislative obligation placed upon it.”

The equitable share is one of the main sources of funding for municipalities and supports the delivery of essential services.

Mettler said securing the transfer provided certainty for the city’s programmes while strengthening public confidence in its finances.

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“Compliance is not an administrative exercise but a commitment to the residents of Tshwane,” he said.

Certainty for service delivery programmes

Securing the city’s equitable share allocation provides certainty for service delivery programmes and infrastructure investment, while reinforcing public confidence in the city’s financial management.

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He said the city remained committed to maintaining “the highest standards of governance” and to building “a financially sustainable municipality”.

The municipality said it would continue working with National Treasury and other oversight institutions to sustain compliance, protect its financial stability and improve service delivery.

The statement also disclosed stronger-than-expected financial performance for June.

The city projected revenue collections of R4.02-billion but collected R4.181-billion, exceeding its target by almost R350-million. According to the municipality, the result reflected improvements in revenue collection, cash flow and financial sustainability.

It further said it exceeded its funding plan target by securing R544 million, which it attributed to disciplined financial management and prudent treasury practices.

‘Responsible stewardship of public finances’

“These achievements reaffirm the city’s commitment to sound governance, improved liquidity and the responsible stewardship of public finances, positioning Tshwane on a stronger financial footing to deliver quality services to its residents,” the statement said.

The announcement comes as the National Treasury intensifies oversight of municipal finances, with compliance with the Municipal Finance Management Act increasingly determining whether municipalities receive national transfers on schedule.

While Treasury has confirmed that several municipalities failed to qualify for their equitable share payments this month, it has not publicly identified the affected councils or disclosed the amounts withheld.

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