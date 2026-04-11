John Steenhuisen bows out as DA leader, hails party’s journey from decline to national power

John Steenhuisen has bid farewell as federal leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA), closing a chapter in which he says the party transformed itself from a weakened opposition into a central force in South Africa’s national government.

Steenhuisen described his departure as both emotional and historic, marking what he called the successful completion of a mission to rebuild and reposition the DA.

“It is with a full heart, profound gratitude and immense pride that I speak to you today for the final time as a federal leader of the Democratic Alliance. The party I inherited in 2019 was on its knees, polling at 16%, divided, and riven by a crisis of confidence,” said Steenhuisen.

He said the recovery of the party was driven by a belief in its core values and a commitment to rebuilding from within. Under his leadership, the party stabilised during the Covid-19 pandemic and returned to growth in local government elections.

Polling close to 30%

Steenhuisen said a decisive turning point came in April 2023, when the DA launched its “moonshot mission” to prepare for coalition politics and national governance. He said the results of that strategy are now evident.

“Not only is the blue machine stronger and healthier than ever. Not only are we now routinely polling close to 30%. But, for the first time in the history of our party, the DA now co-governs the Republic of South Africa,” said Steenhuisen.

Steenhuisen placed the DA’s rise in a broader historical context, tracing its roots back to 1959 and the formation of its predecessor, the Progressive Party. He paid tribute to figures such as Helen Suzman, who he said stood firm for liberal values during apartheid despite isolation and ridicule.

He noted that as recently as 1994, the party’s predecessor had the support of just 1.7% of voters, making its current position in national government a significant shift.

Occupying space in the Union Buildings

“For almost the entire history of our cause, it was unthinkable that the torchbearers of South Africa’s liberal tradition would ever enter the Union Buildings. But we are the generation that changed history,” said Steenhuisen.

Central to the address, he highlighted the party’s role in the government of national unity (GNU), which he said has allowed the party to deliver practical results across several sectors.

He highlighted progress in agriculture, including expanding export markets and tackling foot-and-mouth disease, as well as reforms in home affairs aimed at reducing queues and modernising systems.

In education, he pointed to efforts to protect mother-tongue learning and improve outcomes, while in public works he said the focus has been on tackling corruption and repurposing state assets.

Shaping economic policy

Steenhuisen also stressed the DA’s role in shaping economic policy, including opposing a proposed VAT increase, pushing for fuel levy relief, and challenging legislation such as the Expropriation Act and National Health Insurance in court.

He linked these efforts to economic improvements, including South Africa’s removal from the Financial Action Task Force grey list, a credit ratings upgrade, stronger economic growth, and early signs of lower unemployment.

“We obviously still have a very long way to go to rescue South Africa, but for the first time in decades our country is well and truly moving in the right direction,” he said.

Beyond domestic policy, Steenhuisen warned of rising global populism and what he described as increasing threats to liberal democratic values. He said South Africa’s coalition government offers a counter-example to divisions seen elsewhere.

“That a party once consigned to irrelevance and ridicule now shapes the destiny of South Africa is the legacy I leave behind for the Democratic Alliance. For me, it is mission accomplished.

“I hand over the baton of leadership with immense pride and complete confidence.

The DA is stronger, larger, more relevant, and more influential than at any point in its history,” said Steenhuisen.

Steenhuisen said the party now stands not only as an opposition force but also as an active participant in government, with a clear reform agenda.

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