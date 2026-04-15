Julius Malema pre-sentencing hearing underway in KuGompo

Pre-sentencing proceedings for Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema are underway at the East London Magistrates’ Court in connection with his 2018 firearm discharge case, with hundreds of supporters gathered outside the court.

Malema was found guilty of charges related to the discharge of a firearm at the party’s birthday celebration at Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane in 2018.

The case against Malema was opened by lobby group AfriForum.

‘Lawlessness will not be tolerated’

Police in the Eastern Cape said they are fully prepared to maintain public order during the sentencing, with adequate personnel deployed to ensure safety.

“We urge members of the public to listen to official instructions from law enforcement and not to be distracted by unverified social media posts,” said police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana.

“SAPS will not tolerate any lawlessness. Anyone found infringing upon the rights of others or engaging in criminal activities will face the full might of the law.”

EFF supporters maintain Malema’s innocence outside court

Thousands of EFF supporters who chanted songs outside the court on Wednesday maintained Malema’s innocence.

“We believe there is no case here. Those in power are simply using the law to settle political scores,” said UCT EFF Youth Command chairperson Mahlatse Dlamini.

“No matter how today unfolds, the fight for economic freedom will continue. We want to say to AfriForum that no one can stop an idea whose time has come.”

A sentence exceeding 12 months would disqualify him from Parliament.

The EFF has vowed to appeal any custodial sentence.

This is a developing story.

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