Julius Malema slams evidence leader for ‘interrogating’ Khomotso Phahlane

EFF leader Julius Malema on Wednesday lambasted the evidence leader of parliament’s ad hoc committee investigating corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system.

Malema chastised Advocate Norman Arendse SC for his aggressive stance against former acting national police commissioner Lt-Gen Khomotso Phahlane.

Malema, infuriated, declared that Arendse’s behavior during Phahlane’s testimony was unacceptable and unprecedented in the committee’s history.

Instead of leading evidence, Malema charged that Arendse was actually interrogating Phahlane.

“His [Arendse’s] attitude against the general [Phahlane] is so bad, it is not that of a person who is leading evidence but that of a person who is interrogating the witness,” said a visibly annoyed Malema.

“I do not understand how he [Phahlane] can be addressed in that manner because, as the chair of the committee, you (Soviet Lekganyane) need to intervene at some point, as we have never encountered this situation before.

“Repeatedly, you have had to remind them [evidence leaders] that they are not members of parliament, but we are.

“The general is responding to the attitude of our evidence leader. I haven’t seen him [Arendse] doing anything like that to any witness that came before us.”

Malema went on: “We might have issues with the general, but if we do, let us raise them in a professional manner.”

10 hours of intense dialogue

Malema said it was unprecedented for the committee to invite a witness and let them be “humiliated in the manner he [Phahlane] is being humiliated”, adding that Phahlane would have been justified to walk away in protest against Arendse’s conduct.

Malema’s explosion followed 10 hours of intense dialogue between Phahlane and Arendse, during which Lekganyane had to intervene.

The aggressive posture that Arendse used when questioning Phahlane occasionally made him feel agitated.

Among other things, Phahlane was testifying about the events leading up to his contentious dismissal as acting national police commissioner in 2017, which he maintained was completely illegal.

Also, he testified regarding the dubious R31-million that was paid to a service provider for a tender for cameras that forensic investigators use at crime scenes, but no services were provided.

Phahlane maintained that since this “settlement payment” took place after he was acting national police commissioner, he never understood why it was connected to him.

Contractor was non-compliant

During his time, he had refused to sign the award of the tender, as the then-selected contractor did not comply with bid specifications, and the SA Police Service had to settle with the service provider for damages later when he was long gone.

“What do I have to do with payment that was settled by General Sithole in 2018/2019 when I am out of office, although everyone in forensic services was consistent that we cannot pay?” asked Phahlane.

“The contractor was non-compliant, as the records clearly demonstrate. Why is this R92-million not cancelled despite us experts saying we are not going to use it?

“We found that this camera will not meet specifications. But surprisingly, I was getting letters from the same SCM to say, “place an order”.

“What I saw is the first letter of demand of R14-million. How it escalated to R24-million and now R31-million, I do not know.”

Phahlane also testified about how former Independent Police Investigative Directorate head Robert McBride and private forensic investigator Paul O’Sullivan connived with some journalists to run a smear campaign against him when he was acting police commissioner.

The committee determined that Phahlane would need to return at a later time to answer questions from committee members, ideally virtually on Monday.

Today, the committee is hearing evidence from crime intelligence boss Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo.

