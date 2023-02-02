Kenny Kunene likely to be sworn in as MMC for transport

Kenny Kunene, the Patriotic Alliance deputy president, is expected to be sworn in as a councillor in the City of Johannesburg when the new mayor, Thapelo Amad, announces his mayoral committee on Thursday.

Kunene is expected to emerge as a member of the mayoral committee (MMC) in the transport portfolio.

“We need to work together to make our country great and it starts at local government. When one is called upon to serve, one must do so with all one’s might. Salute,” Kunene said.

The ANC’s Dada Morero is tipped to be sworn in as MMC for finance.

Morero was sworn in as the mayor of Johannesburg in 2022 after the ousting of Mpho Phalatse. However, a high court in Johannesburg ordered Phalatse back to the mayoral office after she won in court.

The mayorship

Amad was elected as mayor last week after a successful vote of no confidence in Phalatse. During a council sitting, the councillors nominated Amad, ActionSA’s Funzi Ngobeni and Phalatse, who was refusing to let go of the mayoral chain without a fight.

Phalatse’s luck ran out when 138 members voted in favour of Amad. Only 81 councillors voted in her favour while 46 councillors wanted Ngobeni to become the new mayor.

The 41-year-old Amad was born and raised in Soweto. He studied theology before becoming an Imam (Muslim priest) and is currently serving as the chairperson of the city’s section 79 oversight portfolio committee on governance.

Amad has also served in various positions in the Johannesburg metropolitan municipality, including as MMC for development planning.

