Kgosi Letlape makes it to ActionSA’s parliament candidate list

Dr Kgosi Letlape, a prominent figure in the healthcare sector, has joined ActionSA, emerging as the party’s candidate for the health portfolio in parliament.

Letlape’s decision to align himself with ActionSA follows his recent resignation from the ANC, pointing to a growing trend of influential leaders departing from the ruling party.

A seasoned ophthalmologist and former president of the Health Professionals Council of South Africa (HPCSA), Letlape brings a wealth of expertise and experience to his new role within ActionSA.

His career highlights include founding the Africa Medical Association and serving in leadership positions, including as chairman of the South African Medical Association and president of the World Medical Association.

Letlape resigned from the ANC last week.

Mismanagement of funds within NHI

Despite not disclosing the reasons for his resignation from the ANC, he sharply criticised the government’s approach to healthcare, particularly the National Health Insurance (NHI) scheme.

He expressed concerns about the potential for mismanagement of funds within the NHI framework, echoing sentiments shared by many in the healthcare sector.

On Monday, ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba unveiled Letlape as part of the party’s “Team Fix South Africa”, emphasising the importance of appointing skilled professionals to address key issues facing the nation.

Mashaba highlighted Letlape’s extensive experience and contributions to healthcare policy development, pointing to his role in shaping ActionSA’s healthcare agenda.

Alongside Letlape, Mashaba announced a diverse line-up of candidates, each selected based on their qualifications and experience in relevant fields.

From land and agriculture to education and justice, ActionSA aims to assemble a team of professionals capable of addressing South Africa’s most pressing challenges.

Mashaba said that with the 2024 elections on the horizon, the list underscores the growing appeal of alternative political platforms offering fresh perspectives and solutions to longstanding issues.

Fiscal responsibility

“Given the mandate to govern, an ActionSA administration would reduce the number of national government departments to approximately 20 and eliminate the position of deputy minister in all departments,” he said.

“We would reduce the benefits ministers receive, including excessive catering and travel allowances, slash the budget for VIP protection, and ensure that ministers are always transparent to the South African people about the actions they take.

“At a time of fiscal constraint and a cost of living crisis that is ravaging our nation, the perks of ministers should be slashed before any other budgetary cuts. Leaders must set an example for fiscal responsibility.

“This will save the South African government hundreds of millions of rands in expenditure, which can be reprioritised to frontline service delivery.”

