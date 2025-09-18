Khumbudzo Ntshavheni urges patience as SA, US trade talks reach ‘sensitive’ stage

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni has called for patience as South Africa and the US continue trade negotiations following the US’s decision to impose a 30% tariff increase on goods imported locally from August.

Speaking at a media briefing on cabinet meeting outcomes at Tshedimosetso House, Pretoria, on Thursday, Ntshavheni said both countries had already exchanged trade proposals and the talks are still ongoing.

“We have made our US trade proposals in May already, and the US has given us theirs, and the negotiations are at a sensitive stage. Allow the teams to negotiate, and when there is progress, we will update on it,” said Ntshavheni.

Ntshavheni highlighted that the discussions needed to remain confidential to preserve trust between the two nations.

Engagement remains positive

She added that the spirit of engagement remained positive, with both sides willing to put forward and respond to proposals.

She said there should be patience, highlighting that the government will make public the agreements or disagreements reached.

“The challenge is that negotiating in a public forum does not demonstrate good faith in the negotiation process and undermines effective diplomacy.

“Good diplomacy requires negotiating in good faith, even with difficult parties.

“If we reach agreement, we’ll indicate, and if we are not reaching agreement, we’ll indicate, but we must indicate that the spirit of negotiation between the two parties is a good one.

“That is why we are able to exchange proposals and counterproposals. This demonstrates that we have a good rapport with each other,” said Ntshavheni.

Service delivery

Speaking about the national executive meeting with the North West executive council, she said the cabinet welcomed the outcomes of the meeting, highlighting that this is the seventh engagement between national and provincial executives.

“This meeting underscored a renewed commitment to improving service delivery in the province,” she said.

It affirmed the close cooperation across spheres of government to deliver critical infrastructure such as the rebuilding of roads, provision of water infrastructure and energy availability for powering the province’s industrial ambitions.”

