King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo’s ex, Noluthando Mcinga is Mayibuye deputy president

Mcinga told Sunday World that the party is aligned with her personal beliefs.

Before entering politics, Mcinga had already cemented her role as a social justice activist and development practitioner. Her initiatives cut across education, youth empowerment, skills development, and humanitarian relief.

“I represent a generation that refuses to inherit broken systems without fighting for transformation.”

The former Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) MP served in the National Council of Provinces on key committees. These include Security & Justice, Public Petitions & Executive Undertakings, Agriculture, Land Reform & Mineral Resources, Economic Development & Trade, and International Relations.

She said that her time in parliament reflected a strong advocacy for justice, accountability, and economic transformation for marginalised communities.

Runaway bride

Mcinga, who was traditionally married to the AbaThembu King, said they went their separate ways after three months.

She escaped the royal house unannounced.

The runaway bride of the Abathembu King said she left the royal home due to “toxicity” in the marriage. Through her legal team, Mcinga is set to make the split from the king official.

“I have moved on, I will always have respect for the king,” she said.

“I was deeply disturbed by this matter. And I was working hard and found myself in a massive title of Queen in a complicated environment.