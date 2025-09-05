King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo’s ex, Noluthando Mcinga is Mayibuye deputy president

Africa Mayibuye Movement President Floyd Shivambu has appointed Nolubabalo Mcinga as deputy president of his newly formed party.
Mcinga, also known as Queen Khazeka, is the estranged wife of the Abathembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindeyo, an author and activist.
The position comes after she and Melusi Gigiba’s ex-wife, Norma Mngoma, were recognised as imbokodo at the African Women Achievers Awards in Zimbabwe.
Resonates with personal beliefs
Mcinga told Sunday World that the party is aligned with her personal beliefs.
Before entering politics, Mcinga had already cemented her role as a social justice activist and development practitioner. Her initiatives cut across education, youth empowerment, skills development, and humanitarian relief.
“I represent a generation that refuses to inherit broken systems without fighting for transformation.”
The former Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) MP served in the National Council of Provinces on key committees. These include Security & Justice, Public Petitions & Executive Undertakings, Agriculture, Land Reform & Mineral Resources, Economic Development & Trade, and International Relations.
She said that her time in parliament reflected a strong advocacy for justice, accountability, and economic transformation for marginalised communities.
Runaway bride
Mcinga, who was traditionally married to the AbaThembu King, said they went their separate ways after three months.
She escaped the royal house unannounced.
The runaway bride of the Abathembu King said she left the royal home due to “toxicity” in the marriage. Through her legal team, Mcinga is set to make the split from the king official.
“I have moved on, I will always have respect for the king,” she said.
“I was deeply disturbed by this matter. And I was working hard and found myself in a massive title of Queen in a complicated environment.
Became queen by default
“It brought more confusion than clarity.”
The King did not pay lobola for Mcinga as his beliefs go against it.
They met, and after three weeks, he proposed and she became his sixth wife.
They hosted a small, intimate gathering to solidify their union at the Gonubie Baptist Church, in the Eastern Cape. Three months later, she had fled the royal homestead.