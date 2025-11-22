KwaZulu-Natal to send 130 delegates to ANC national general council next month

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal, which has been significantly weakened by the emergence of the splinter group Umkhonto Wesizwe Party (MKP), will send 130 delegates to the upcoming national general council (NGC) next month.

The NGC will be held from December 8 to 12 in Gauteng. And it will review the performance of the party in the last few years since the current leadership was elected in December 2022.

At the 2015 NGC, which was held almost 10 years ago, when KwaZulu-Natal was the largest province of the ANC, and called the shots, it sent 513 delegates (but 447 showed up as per the final report).

Decimated by the MK Party

According to an insider in the ANC, the decline in the number of delegates could be attributed to some branches being unable to meet requirements after they were decimated by the emergence of the MKP, which took legions of the former governing party’s members.

“We are going to the NGC very weakened. The number of delegates will be very small, and our presence will not be felt at all. When I checked, we were going to send 65 delegates, which is almost equivalent to that of the Northern Cape,” the source said.

However, ANC provincial spokesperson Fanle Sibisi dismissed claims that the party will send 65 delegates.

Spokesperson pours cold water on claims

He said according to official information, the province will send 130 delegates. And it is one of the provinces that will have the largest delegation at the NGC.

“It is simply not true, we will send 130 delegates. And this will include members of the PTT (provincial task team) and other structures in the province,” Sibisi said.

It is worth noting that the number of delegates at all NGCs keeps on changing. This is depending on the allocations made by the national executive committee (NEC).

