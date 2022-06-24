KwaZulu-Natal youth league spokesperson reports death threats

ANC Youth League (ANCYL) spokesperson in KwaZulu-Natal Sibonelo Nomvalo lives in constant fear for his life after he received death threats.

Nomvalo said he received numerous threats a month ago, but the most recent was from a member of the ANCYL in the Harry Gwala region. He has since opened a criminal case at the local police station against a member of the league in the region, who allegedly ordered a hitman to end his life.

“I have been avoiding to disclose this in public, but a month ago I received death threats and reported the same [threats] to some ANCYL leaders who advised that I should open a case,” Nomvalo wrote on his social media platform this week.

He added that the truth would eventually come out because he claims to have recognised the person who left a voice note on his phone.

“The person who tipped me off sent me a voice note of a certain leader, whose voice I know and he described himself as my enemy in that recording. I have forwarded all the necessary information to private investigators and [I] will open a case tomorrow.”

Speaking to Sunday World on Thursday, Nomvalo said he did not want to comment further on the matter because it was already being investigated by the police. Efforts to get a comment from the Ibisi police station in Mzimkhulu, KwaZulu-Natal were unsuccessful.

“I know the person, but I cannot say he is my enemy because I do not have enemies, I just have people I do not agree with on certain things. I cannot comment further than I have shared on the post [social media] because journalists twist my words.”

Qiniso Ntozakhe, youth league secretary at Harry Gwala region, said the organisation cannot confirm nor deny the allegations.

“Our stance is based on a lot of things because the provincial spokesperson is a lawyer by profession, now for him to approach a case like this by posting on social media raises questions,” said Ntozakhe.

“He knows that in the past few years there were politically related killings [in the region], and as a person of the law, he knows better than posting such a sensitive thing on social media.”

To read more political news and views, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author