KZN Cogta takes over historic old Ulundi legislature building from public works

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Public Works and Infrastructure has ceded control of the historic Ulundi legislature building in Ulundi to the provincial Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta).

The deal was announced by the two departments in a joint press conference in Durban on Tuesday.

The gigantic and historic building was built in the early days of the country’s democracy. It was built to accommodate the provincial legislature and government offices. And it also served as the province’s second capital as Ulundi is the original capital of the Zulu kingdom.

However, in 2004, the IFP (Inkatha Freedom Party) lost power to the ANC and its coalition partners. Ulundi was then ditched as a joint provincial capital, rendering the building a white elephant.

MEC confirms development

The MEC for Public Works and Infrastructure announced that after renovations, Cogta will take over.

“I can confirm today that KZN Public Works and Infrastructure is ready to begin repairs to the damaged section of the building. Regarding the several raised questions around the future of the building, I am happy to announce that KZN Cogta has approached us to express interest in taking over the building.

“Therefore, as KZN Public Works and Infrastructure we will be transferring ownership of the old Ulundi legislature building to my fellow MEC, Reverend Buthelezi and his department, who will use it for the purposes of the House of Traditional Leaders,” Meyer said.

The MEC for Cogta, Reverend Thulasizwe Buthelezi, said they will fully utilise the building. They will move all the operations of its traditional division to Ulundi, where all traditional affairs are decided.

Move will save R72m in three years

“I am therefore pleased to announce that, as part of this initiative, our department will be cancelling a major lease in Pietermaritzburg. [This will be] saving us R72-million over the next three years.

“These funds will be redirected towards the refurbishment of buildings. They include the Chamber in Ulundi (the seat of the KZN House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders). And it will also support our Amakhosi through the provision of pension and medical aid. This is… an intervention the department has made to bring stability and security. It is allowing them to better plan for their future and that of their families,” Buthelezi said.

