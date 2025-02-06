KZN MEC opens case after second bullet found outside his office

Shock and disbelief met the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Public Works and Infrastructure on Monday morning after the discovery of a bullet placed neatly at the doorstep of the office of the department’s political head, Martin Meyer.

According to the department, staff members had been reporting for work as usual when they noticed that something was amiss.

Bullet placed on the office doorstep

“KwaZulu-Natal Public Works and Infrastructure MEC, Martin Meyer, has opened a case with the SA Police Service after a bullet was found placed on the doorstep of his office in Durban on Monday, the 3rd of February 2025,” departmental spokesman Steve Bhengu said on Thursday.

“The bullet was found by staff members who had been reporting to the office in the morning, as per usual, and the relevant authorities were then contacted.

“MEC Meyer was also alerted of the findings as he was not in the office at the time,” .

Not the first incident

This is the second bullet incident involving Meyer in as many months.

“The first was shortly after coming into office last year at the back of declaring war against construction mafias.

“It is unfortunate that this latest incident takes place as the MEC, along with office staff, were returning to work after hosting a very successful two-day BUILD KZN BETTER conference at the Durban ICC. There, MEC Meyer had reiterated that the event will not be an envelope exchange platform for underhanded deals,” Bhengu explained.

Strong stance against corruption and fraud

He further stated that the department under the tutelage of Meyer was taking a strong stance against corruption and fraud. A number of senior officials are facing disciplinary processes, and some have been dismissed.

“In response to the latest bullet incident, MEC Meyer is adamant that no amount of threats will deter him from rooting out corruption and malfeasance within the department.

“The MEC remains committed to continuing in the positive trajectory that KZN Public Works and Infrastructure finds itself in. This will see it as a department that works for the people of KZN once again,” he asserted.

Meyer, since taking over as the new sheriff in the department, has been on a cleansing crusade. He has been driving out what he calls rogue elements in the department.

Driving out rogue elements

These include senior staff members who had been fired on grounds of various transgressions.

The so-called construction mafias are employing clandestine, fear and strong-arm tactics. They do this to acquire contracts in the department, and they have also not been spared.

Meyer said he was prepared to speak with legitimate business people. However, he refused to be coerced or bullied into submission.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content