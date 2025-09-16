KZN municipality flagged for appointing ill-qualified employee as manager

The IFP-run Uphongolo local municipality has been directed to reverse the appointment of Mgabadeli Mbatha as the acting municipal manager, as he is not suitably qualified for the position.

The directive came from the provincial department of cooperative governance and traditional affairs after the municipality, located along the SA-Eswatini borderline, asked to be allowed to extend Mbatha’s acting stint.

Mbatha was appointed to act in the position early this year following the suspension of Bethuel Khali, whose lawyers argued in the Durban Labour Court that it was a flawed witch hunt and that he should be returned to work. There was no proposal for his suspension and investigation on March 28.

Municipality erred

According to the department, the municipality erred when it appointed Mbatha without approaching it for concurrence, and it was slapped on the wrist for that.

“It is noted that the first three months of Mr Mbatha’s appointment as the acting municipal manager were never reported to the department,” the department said in a letter addressed to the mayor of the municipality, Bongani Thwala.

“The municipality is cautioned against this material non-compliance with statutory provisions as contemplated.”

Appointment must be set aside

The department then told the municipality that Mbatha is not suitable for the position, and his appointment should be set aside.

“The request for the extension of the appointment of Mr MVM Mbatha as the acting municipal manager for a period not exceeding three months with effect from 19 June 2025, is not supported, and the municipality is advised to request from the department a secondment of a suitable person to act in the position of the municipal manager while the disciplinary processes of the municipal manager are still underway,” the department said.

Neither Thwala nor the department had responded to repeated requests for comments from Sunday World by the time of publication.

