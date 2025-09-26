KZN municipality slammed for appointing official with troubled past to act as municipal manager

The IFP-led Uphongolo local municipality, nestled along the SA-Eswatini border in northern KwaZulu-Natal, has been slammed for appointing an official whose past actions have been flagged by the auditor-general to act as the municipal manager.

The ANC in the Mzala Nxumalo region (Zululand) says the decision by the beleaguered municipality to appoint Khulekani Ngcobo (formerly Thusi) is not well thought out.

Ngcobo was appointed to the position early this month after the department of cooperative governance and traditional affairs in the province flagged the appointment of Mgabadeli Mbatha to act in the position, saying he was not suitable for the post.

The department directed the municipality to ask it to second a suitable candidate until the protracted hearing of Bethuel Khali, the suspended municipal manager, is concluded.

The municipality opted to shaft Mbatha and bring on board Ngcobo.

Disregard for good governance

The ANC, which is occupying the opposition benches in the council, said Ngcobo should not have been considered at all as his past is murky.

​”This appointment, spearheaded by the IFP-led coalition, is a blatant disregard for good governance, financial prudence, and the rule of law,” the ANC said in a statement.

“The ANC is deeply concerned by the following facts concerning Mr Khulekani Ngcobo, ​flagged by the auditor-general.

“In the 2022/2023 financial year, while serving as manager in the supply chain management unit at Zululand district municipality, the auditor-general’s report flagged Mr Ngcobo for the alleged fraudulent allowance of certain tenders to proceed.

“The auditor-general’s report specifically recommended his investigation, fraud charges, and arrest.

​“Mr Ngcobo was previously embroiled in a serious procurement scandal within the Phongolo municipality involving the questionable purchase of laptops valued at approximately R50 000 each.”

IFP officials compensated

The ANC added that IFP-led municipalities continue to shield, protect, and compensate officials with questionable and corrupt pasts by placing them in high-ranking, lucrative positions.

Sunday World previously reported how Ngcobo changed from being Khulekani Thusi to Khulekani Ngcobo to allegedly hide his dark past as the chief financial officer (CFO) of the Amajuba district municipality anchored in Newcastle.

Additionally, he allegedly misled the panel that interviewed him for the position of CFO by saying that he left Majuba due to family obligations, even though he was fired.

The municipality could not comment when questioned about why Ngcobo was granted the role in spite of his troubled past.

Visit the SW YouTube Channel for our video content