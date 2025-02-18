KZN municipality’s R8bn transport system still dysfunctional

The daggers are out for eThekwini metro to explain why it continues to fund a dysfunctional Go Durban project that has been put on ice for several years.

The much-publicised project was expected to be rolled out in 2017, but it has not seen the light of day.

The integrated rapid public transport network (IRPTN), according to the metro, was aimed at providing a flexible, safe, cost-effective, seamless transport experience for the people of eThekwini.

R8bn spent on infrastructure, security

Despite no end in sight for the project, the metro has reportedly spent R8-billion so far in constructing infrastructure and protecting it from sabotage and vandalism.

Now the DA, which is the main opposition party in the council, wants heads to roll, calling for accountability.

“The DA in eThekwini has written to the chairperson of Human Settlements and Infrastructure, Councillor Themba Mvubu. It is requesting full disclosure on the financial management, progress, and status of the Go Durban project.

“The DA is calling for a detailed and comprehensive report on the project, which has seen more than R8-billion in taxpayer money spent to date. With no clear timeline for operational rollout,” said DA’s whip in the human settlements and infrastructure, Zamani Khuzwayo.

Khuzwayo also said the party has raised serious concerns about the ongoing delays and lack of accountability surrounding the project.

Set to go live in 2017

“The project was originally set to go live in 2017. Then it was later announced to go live in October 2024 by former eThekwini mayor, councillor Mxolisi Kaunda. Despite several assurances, the project remains unfinished,” Khuzwayo said.

The DA said the metro forks out R2.1-million monthly for patrolling and security services for the project. This is at 12 bus stations and 24 transfer facilities. The amount includes R200, 000 monthly for cleaning services across the locations.

“While these operational costs continue to mount, the Go Durban Project has failed to meet its fundamental milestones. Notably, the acquisition of buses, a critical component for the service’s launch, has yet to be completed. In the 2023 report, it was noted that more than R8-billion had been spent on land acquisition, road and infrastructure development, GPS location systems, CCTV installation, and other necessary components,” Khuzwayo said.

The DA further called on the Presidential Task Team led by Mike Mabuyakhulu, an ANC provincial heavyweight, to intervene.

Grossly mismanaged

“The Go Durban Project has been mismanaged for years. And taxpayers deserve answers about where their money has gone. The DA remains committed to ensuring that taxpayer money is spent effectively. And that the Go Durban Project either delivers on its promises or is reviewed and restructured,” Khuzwayo further charged.

Other challenges faced by the project include being strong-armed by the taxi industry. The taxi industry has vowed that the project will never be rolled out unless their stake in it has been guaranteed.

It is estimated that the full implementation of the project will cost around R30-billion over a 20 to 30-year period.

