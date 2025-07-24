KZN Premier Thami Ntuli seeks answers from MECs marred in graft

The premier of KwaZulu-Natal has written to two MECs of his provincial cabinet and asked them to explain themselves after their names were mired in controversies.

Thamsanqa Ntuli wants MEC Sipho Hlomuka of Education and Nomagugu Simelane-Mngadi to provide him with answers after days of his silence.

Hlomuka’s name has been dragged into controversy after the National School Nutrition Programme Service Providers Association alleged that the bidding process for the R2.9-billion was politically manipulated to favour his political ambitions.

MMC to explain tender allegations

Furthermore, it has been alleged that one of the companies from Ladysmith is owned by a close relative of Hlomuka

There are also allegations that relatives of senior officials and ANC politicians within the province own some of the companies that were selected for the lucrative tender.

On the side of Simelane-Mngadi, it has been alleged that she is behind the sacking of popular radio presenter Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma from Vuma FM, a Durban-based radio station.

She allegedly took offence after Ngobese-Zuma participated in the March and March Movement, which is blocking undocumented migrants from accessing public health facilities. And she believed that it was soiling her name in the eyes of the public and ruining her political ambitions.

Health MMC called to account

She allegedly stormed the offices of the radio station in Umhlanga and told management to fire the presenter or else her department would withdraw its advertising. She also allegedly said she would encourage other provincial government departments to do the same if the station does not fire Ngobese-Zuma.

Simelane-Mngadi has, however, denied the allegations. She has even threatened to sue, a threat that is yet to be implemented.

Now Ntuli says the allegations are serious. And he believes that responsible leadership requires a proactive and measured response.

“While these are unproven allegations at this stage, I am confident that the members concerned and indeed the broader public will understand the gravity of the potential reputational risk these matters pose to their respective departments, the provincial government, and the individuals involved. As the head of a government founded on the principles of accountability, transparency, and ethical governance, I am duty-bound to respond promptly and decisively.

Premier demands answers

“Accordingly, I have formally written to both MECs to submit comprehensive reports to my office, detailing all relevant facts, context, and any recent developments pertaining to the allegations.

“This information will guide an appropriate and responsible course of action by the provincial government. It… will be communicated publicly within the coming week,” Ntuli said.

