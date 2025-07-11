KZN Premier Thami Ntuli wants Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s contract extended

The Premier of KwaZulu-Natal, Thamsanqa Ntuli, has expressed his confidence in the leadership of the provincial police commissioner, Lt Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, and says there was nothing untoward regarding his explosive Sunday media briefing.

During the bombshell Sunday briefing, Mkhwanazi opened a can of worms regarding alleged corruption in the SAPS. He accused Minister of Police Senzo Mchunu of political interference in the closure of the political killings task team.

Vusi “Cat” Matlala and Brown Mogotsi

He also implicated alleged underworld boss and businessman Vusi “Cat” Matlala and Brown Mogotsi of having illegal access to classified police intelligence.

Speaking to the media on Friday on the side lines of a raid of two companies in Umbilo in Durban, where Mkhwanazi was expected to show up, but did not, Ntuli said time and again, the police speak to the public on police and crime matters in the province.

“Well, the provincial commissioner at all times will brief us about the crime in the province of KwaZulu-Natal. And that was no exception. Because regardless of who is involved in crime, police will always brief the public on what is taking place… We have full confidence in the police and even in his leadership in the police of KwaZulu-Natal. And the braveness in fact to speak to the issues … which quite seem not to be easy,” Ntuli said.

Asked whether he would like to see Mkhwanazi staying, Ntuli said it is clear that no one in the province would want to lose him. This was in response to the fact that Mkhwanazi’s contract as the provincial commissioner would expire in a few months.

Wants Mkhwanazi to stay on

“Everyone in KwaZulu-Natal, and even outside the province, wouldn’t wish to lose such a calibre of the police. He is an amazing police (officer). The leadership which he is providing in KZN… has made the citizens of the province to have confidence in the police.

“You know that people had lost confidence in the work of the police. But now they are collaborating with the police. The way they are reporting whenever there are criminal activities that are taking place. It is evidence that his leadership is wonderful leadership,” Ntuli added.

On Sunday at 7pm, President Cyril Ramaphosa will speak to the nation following the revelations by Mkhwanazi.

