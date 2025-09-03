KZN Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli still ‘applying mind’ on R2.4bn nutrition tender

The Premier of KwaZulu-Natal is still applying his mind on the debacle around the

R2.4-billion school nutrition tender, which was marred by allegations of nepotism and takeover by politicians, their relatives and proxies.

Ntuli’s assurance comes almost two months after the uproar that forced him to ask his MEC for education, Sipho Hlomuka, to provide him with a report after he was fingered as a recipient via a company he transferred to his mother.

Spokesperson of the provincial government, Bongani Gina, said Ntuli will communicate his decision at the right time.

“The premier is still applying his mind on the KZN schools nutrition tender. In due course the premier will communicate a way forward with the public,” Gina said.

Objections to procurement remain

This comes as the National School Nutrition Programme Service Providers Association dug in its heels. It said it renewed its objection to the awarding of the tender. This while the objections before the provincial Department of Finance under MEC Francois Rodgers have not been ruled upon.

“The NSNP Service Providers Association hereby reconfirms its objection to the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education’s tender processes ZNB0071E/2024/2025 and ZNB1826E/2024/2025. Our objection is based on various notable irregularities and inconsistencies that occurred during the tendering process, which stand in violation of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA), the Municipal Finance Management Act (MFMA), and National Treasury Regulations.

“We wish to caution that should the Department of Education proceed with awarding the tender whilst the appeal process is still underway, it will demonstrate that the department is being run by kleptocratic officials who have no interest in upholding principles of clean governance, fairness, and transparency, which may result in the 2023 situation,” the association said in a statement.

It also assured parents and learners that despite the ongoing wrangling, the service will not be halted. There is no need for panic.

Feeding programme uninterrupted

“The association assures the learners, parents, public and all stakeholders that no learner will go to class without food. The current contracts remain valid until April 2026. With a further two-year extension option. And thus there is no cause for panic or disruption of the National School Nutrition Programme.

­“We are in daily consultation with our legal team. Carefully monitoring the Provincial Treasury Appeals process and the ongoing investigations by the Office of the Premier. This… to ensure that the appeal is conducted fairly and transparently,” it added.

