Lamola defends SA as Rubio declines visit over land reform dispute

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) Ronald Lamola has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to engage with the US over land reform policies.

Responding to a social media post by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Lamola emphasised the country’s commitment to sovereignty, democracy and human rights.

Rubio accused SA of mistreatment of certain people

Rubio had stated that he will not attend the G20 Summit to be hosted in South Africa in November. He claimed that “South Africa is confiscating land and treating certain classes of people very badly”.

Rubio claimed that South Africa was expropriating private property. He said he will not use the American taxpayer’s money to engage with what he calls anti-Americans.

Lamola reiterated that the country continues to champion the principles of non-racialism and non-sexism. He emphasised that its constitution serving as the cornerstone of governance.

“There is no arbitrary dispossession of land or private property. This law is similar to the eminent domain laws.

Equal global system for all

“Solidarity or Ubuntu promotes collective problem-solving. Our G20 Presidency is not confined to just climate change, but also equitable treatment for nations of the Global South, ensuring an equal global system for all,” said Lamola.

Lamola said the South African Expropriation Act was similar to eminent dominant laws in other nations. These include the US, which he said allows for land expropriation under just and legal circumstances.

He expressed that South Africa was still open to continued engagements with the US on the issues. The minister reinforced the country’s commitment to cooperation on the international arena.

Trump’s freezing of PREPFAR funding

Rubio’s announcement comes after US President Donald Trump also announced on social media that he would freeze President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) funding in South Africa while the land reform issues in the country are being investigated.

Gayton McKenzie, leader of the Patriotic Alliance (PA), said South Africa should work on rebuilding its relationship with the US while staying alert and open-minded.

