Lamola reveals 80 arrests as Africa confronts SA over undocumented migrants

At least 80 people have been arrested in four provinces for allegedly threatening, robbing and looting businesses belonging to foreign nationals. This as South Africa faces growing diplomatic pressure over anti-migrant vigilantism.

International Relations Minister Ronald Lamola disclosed the arrests during a public debate on migration arranged by the Kgalema Motlanthe Foundation in Johannesburg on Thursday.

His intervention came after Ghanaian President John Mahama and the African Union leadership questioned whether South African authorities were acting against groups targeting migrants.

Lamola said the issue was raised directly with him when he travelled to Ghana as President Cyril Ramaphosa’s special envoy.

“They have not seen any arrests in this regard,” Lamola said, referring to the complaint raised by Mahama and the AU chairperson.

“And here I am saying there have been arrests. Here are the details. It may not be enough, but there is work that the police have done to deal with vigilantism.”

Increasing attacks on foreign-owned businesses

The disclosure exposed the discomfort facing Pretoria as attacks on foreign-owned businesses increasingly threaten to become a continental diplomatic problem.

Lamola said five suspects were arrested in Limpopo after allegedly confronting a Nigerian businessman and ordering him to shut down his business and leave South Africa.

The men allegedly targeted him despite the Department of Home Affairs confirming that his immigration documents were valid.

In a separate incident in Limpopo, two people were arrested for allegedly impersonating Home Affairs officials and robbing a Zimbabwean national.

The largest police operation followed the looting of 23 shops in Jeffreys Bay in the Eastern Cape, where 69 people were arrested.

Lamola said 60 suspects, described as first-time offenders, were released on warning. Nine remained in custody after police established that they had previous convictions, including for robbery, murder and assault.

Another four suspects were arrested in eMalahleni, Mpumalanga, following the looting of spaza shops.

The arrests follow increasing confrontations in communities where private groups have inspected shops, demanded immigration documents and ordered foreign nationals to close businesses or leave particular areas.

No place for vigilantism

Lamola drew a firm line between public concern about immigration and criminal conduct carried out in the name of border control.

“No concern about irregular migration gives private citizens the authority to enforce immigration laws,” he said.

“Vigilantism has no place in a constitutional democracy.”

His remarks also revealed the political trap facing the government. Communities are demanding tighter borders, stricter labour regulation and relief from competition for jobs, housing, healthcare and other public services.

At the same time, African governments are watching how South Africa treats their citizens and whether police act when migrants are threatened, robbed or driven from their businesses.

Lamola acknowledged that poverty, unemployment and pressure on public services had created fertile ground for migrants to become targets of anger over wider government failures.

Public concerns must be acknowledged

He warned, however, that dismissing public concerns about border security and uncontrolled migration would deepen mistrust.

“To dismiss these fears is not to forge social cohesion but to undermine public trust,” he said.

Lamola said the government could not rely solely on policing because migration was being driven by conflict, political instability, unemployment and inequality across the continent.

But his immediate message was directed at groups taking immigration enforcement into their own hands: the police had begun arresting them, African leaders were demanding answers, and Pretoria was now being forced to account for every case.

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