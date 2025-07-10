Leaders must wield that axe like David Mabuza – Mpumalanga ANCYL advises

The ANC Youth League in Mpumalanga has thrown down the gauntlet, urging government leaders to act decisively or risk betraying the late David “DD” Mabuza’s legacy.

Speaking to Sunday World outside Mabuza’s home in Barberton, the youth league’s provincial chairperson, Bethuel Zunguza, said it’s time for action, not endless talking.

Hailed as man of action

“The work that Comrade DD has done is not a story. Comrade DD was never a man of many words. He was a man of action… The leaders must tell you if you are not working. They must do assessments. If the [deployees] are working but they are slow, they must push them.

“But if they are not giving our people service delivery, they must be removed without compromise. We stand firm. When you are elected, no one fetches you from home, and no one pushes you to lead. You are asked, ‘Are you available to occupy the position?’”

His message was as sharp as Mabuza’s political blade — swift, unapologetic, and unafraid of collateral damage.

Zunguza likened leadership to ministry, insisting true leaders must care deeply for their communities, not their perks.

“We are a generation that stands firm. We speak what we speak. That is why we are saying people who are not working must be removed. Executive mayors who are lazying around with the blue lights must be removed.

No place for lazy officials

“If there is an executive anywhere whom the ANC feels is not working, that executive must be removed. Our stance is firm. The ANC cannot lose its hegemony because of one lazy individual who accepted the responsibility that is bigger than her or him,” he said.

He painted a vivid picture of a generation nurtured by Mabuza — young lions who drank deeply from his political fountain.

“I led the Congress of South African Students (Cosas) from the branch until national level. And I was once a provincial secretary and provincial chairperson, a treasurer general and a national organiser. I have been leading and served under Mabuza.

“Today I can give you an endless list of young people who were serving in Cosas and immediately after Cosas he assisted them to go to university. They are graduates today and are working in different entities, in the private sector and in government,” he said.

Zunguza credited Mabuza for his own educational growth. He revealed how the late deputy president pushed him to study harder.

Great mentor

“He always asked a question, ‘Are you studying? Which institution are you enrolled in? Bring your results. I want to see the improvement. You must empower yourself with knowledge so that you can become a better leader in society.’ That was DD Mabuza,” he said.

As Mpumalanga Premier, Mabuza infamously instructed all municipal managers and departmental heads to pre-sign undated resignation letters. The message was brutally clear — step up, or step out. When an official was found wanting, Mabuza would simply add a date, sign the letter, and issue a media statement accepting the resignation. Often to the complete shock of the affected official.

He would often warn officials, “Heads will roll.” And those who crossed the line quickly saw their exit statements publicised.

In 2010, he reshuffled MECs for Health and Public Works. By July 2011, Dikeledi Mahlangu and Clifford Mkasi were forced to swap roles. Then came the bloodbath of February 2013 —Mkasi, Siphosezwe Masango, and Norman Mokoena all got chopped.

Did it all for service delivery

After the 2014 elections, he restructured departments. Then in August 2016, Mabuza dropped another hammer — firing a host of MECs. And he brought in Pat Ngomane, Sasekani Manzini, Busisiwe Shiba, and Speedy Mashilo.

Each reshuffle was a sermon — sometimes about service delivery. But often about loyalty to Mabuza himself, who was infamously nicknamed Nkulunkulu (God) for the divine-like authority he wielded over appointments and patronage.

Zunguza urged today’s leaders to ditch diplomatic doublespeak and embrace the DD doctrine. To deliver results or make room for those who will.

“We are not going to bow down. We are not scared of anyone. And we will continue to speak our mind. We are not going to insult anyone or call anyone names. If you are not working, we are going to come to you. We are going to give you a guerrilla visit,” said Zunguza.

