Legitimate leadership in uMkhanyakude, Mtubatuba reinstated

KwaZulu-Natal department of co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) MEC Sipho Hlomuka has welcomed the Pietermaritzburg High Court’s judgment to reinstate the legitimate leadership in Mtubatuba and uMkhanyakude municipalities.

This after a political impasse that erupted when the IFP claimed the uMkhanyakude district municipality from the ANC on May 3.

The ANC has been battling to keep the district after losing most of its municipalities in the local government election in November 2021, but it was hit by another blow when Siphile Mdaka was ousted as mayor through a vote of no confidence.

Tim Moodley took over as the mayor after he was elected through a vote of confidence, according to the IFP. Media reports say Hlomuka called an urgent meeting to resolve the impasse that has dragged on for over two weeks.

In a statement on Tuesday, Hlomuka said a court action was instituted by the provincial Cogta following “a number of irregularities” the department had observed during council meetings convened by the municipality, “where councillors tried to pass a motion of no confidence” in the leadership elected in 2021.

“The judge granted an interim order declaring a meeting on May 3 unlawful and accordingly set aside the appointments made at that council meeting. This means the original leadership at Umkhanyakude is reinstated.

“We have been granted authority to call the council meeting of Mtubatuba within four days from today, i.e. by this Friday,” said Hlomuka.

Reiterating the department’s stance in the matter, Hlomuka added: “The latest judgment by the Pietermaritzburg High Court marks an important turning point in our quest to protect the dignity and integrity of the sphere of local government in our province.”

