Lekgotla resolves to bolster state security

The cabinet lekgotla has resolved to bolster the country’s security cluster amid fears that growing discontent and public anger over a plethora of issues, could turn into mass protests similar to the violent-ridden Durban July 2021 unrest that negatively affected the country’s economy.

A senior ANC leader and member of the party’s national executive committee (NEC), who spoke to Sunday World on condition of anonymity, yesterday said most of the leaders at the lekgotla raised concerns over the struggling state of security in the country.

They noted that there was growing resentment and public anger over burning issues including the rolling electricity crisis and poor service delivery, especially within the municipalities and the instability experienced within the local government sphere.

“There was general consensus that the current events such as the high food prices, loadshedding and unemployment, are a ticking time bomb and there should be something urgently done about this. The lekgotla resolved that the security of the country should be bolstered to respond to any eventualities,” said the NEC member.

The three-day government lekgotla was attended by leaders from different spheres of government, including ministers and their deputies, premiers, directors-general and representatives from the South African Local Government Association.

The gathering serves as a precursor to the state of the nation address (Sona) to be delivered by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday.

The source said the government wanted to avert a repeat of the July unrest at all costs. More than 300 people died after parts of the country descended into chaos in response to the arrest of former president Jacob Zuma.

Protesters looted shops and caused destruction amounting to billions worth of public infrastructure damage. The country’s security cluster was blamed for “sleeping” on duty after failing to predict or sound warning bells about the unrest.

The source further said the recommendations of High-Level Panel Review on the State Security Agency, headed by former minister Dr Sydney Mufamadi, was another issue placed on the table.

In its report, the panel comprising nine professionals and crime experts concluded that:

“There has been a serious politicisation and factionalism of the intelligence community over the past decade or more, based on factions in the ruling party. This resulted in almost complete disregard for the constitution, policy, legislation and other prescripts, turning our civilian intelligence into a private resource to serve the political, personal interests of particular individuals.”

Giving his political overview during the lekgotla, Ramaphosa said his government would strengthen the criminal justice institutions and law enforcement agencies to fight crime.

Acting government spokesperson Michael Currin told Sunday World: “The main issue was the economic recovery and reconstruction and to address the energy crisis.

“The government also discussed the gaps in the infrastructure funding and more details will be given by the president during his Sona address.”

To read more political news and views, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author