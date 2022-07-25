Lekwa-Teemane mayor in hot water over rented SUV

The mayor of Lekwa-Teemane local municipality, Sebang Motlhabi, is fighting for his political life following allegations that he spent more R130 000 in just two months on a rented vehicle for his official duties.

Freedom Front Plus (FF+) deputy leader in the North West De Wet Nel said the party has tabled a motion of no confidence against the mayor because he failed to play an oversight role on the finances of the municipality.

“Here is the mayor driving the rented car with an exorbitant amount, which cost the municipality over R130 000 in just two months. So, if the mayor continues to use this vehicle for four years, the municipality (will have to fork out close to R2-million),” said Nel.

“The handbook from the national treasury clearly states that the mayor should purchase a vehicle to the amount of R700 000,” he said.

Nel said though the party will only engage other opposition parties for support, he does not rule out the possibility that ANC councillors might vote to oust their own. He said the motion is expected to be tabled in the next council meeting next week.

Meanwhile, Motlhabi said this is just a fight-back strategy after he raised concerns over lack of service delivery.

He said some senior municipal officials refused to be held accountable, and now they are conniving to fight him.

“We got into the office in November 2021. I found the Toyota Fortuner, which was a mayoral car with a mileage of 490 000km. This car experienced mechanical problems while still using it,” said Motlhabi.

“We reported this matter to the municipal mechanic, who advised us to take the vehicle to Toyota for repairs. The municipality rented the same model, Toyota Fortuner, through a travelling agency. I only used that car for two weeks and after realising that it will be too expensive, I took it back.”

Motlhabi said he then raised this matter during a council meeting and a resolution was taken to procure a mayoral car, but the administration is yet to do procurement.

“As the mayor, I raised concerns during exco meeting after the municipality returned unused money allocated for Infrastructure Municipal Grant to the National Treasury. There are many unfinished projects here and the municipality is spending exorbitant money on legal fees.

“I just wonder where the FFP+ gets the audacity to table a motion of no confidence against me while they have only one seat,” he said.

Meanwhile, ANC interim provincial committee spokesperson Kenny Morolong warned ANC councillors against voting with the opposition.

Morolong said the ANC will take “firm action” against any councillor who defies ANC mandate and votes with the opposition.

To read more political news and views, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author