Lesufi’s GP executive changes haunt Luthuli House

The political response to changes in the Gauteng provincial executive is continuing, with the ANC top seven expected to discuss the matter at its weekly meeting on Monday.

This comes amid internal discussions that Premier Panyaza Lesufi’s recent decisions could affect his position as ANC Gauteng provincial task team (PTT) co-convenor.

The ANC is expected to reconfigure the PTT structures in both Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal after the terms of the interim bodies lapsed.

Sunday World has been informed that changes to the KZN PTT are likely to be implemented within the next week, with Gauteng expected to follow within two weeks.

Within the ANC, there are differing views on whether Lesufi’s role in the Gauteng PTT could be affected following his recent reconfiguration of the provincial executive council.

The reshuffle drew responses from several ANC structures this week, including over the inclusion of the EFF. EFF Gauteng leader Nkululeko Dunga was appointed finance MEC.

Some within the party have linked Lesufi’s engagement with the EFF to the current tensions.

“The term of the PTT has ended, and Panyaza (Lesufi) might have difficulties coming back as a convenor because comrades have a problem with his executive reshuffle, especially the inclusion of Fighter (EFF),” said a Lesufi sympathiser.

“They want to put him down because he angered a lot of people within the ANC leadership.”

Those critical of this view rejected the suggestion, saying there were no plans to remove Lesufi and that such claims were part of efforts to portray him as being under pressure.

While the reconfiguration of the PTT was expected following the expiry of its term, another ANC source said the changes were likely to involve downsizing with limited adjustments.

However, the same source raised concerns about Lesufi’s political positioning.

“How can you have a deployee of the ANC being defended and praised by the EFF as we have seen with Panyaza this week?

“He will wake up one day with no supporters from the ANC if he is not careful,” said a PTT member who is aggrieved by the executive council reshuffle.

In addition to the PTT process, ANC national officials are also expected to discuss the Gauteng cabinet changes at their meeting on Monday.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula confirmed that the meeting would consider whether the guidance given to Lesufi ahead of the reshuffle had been followed.

“Of course, there have been issues with regard to the reshuffle in Gauteng,” said Mbalula, who confirmed that the national officials had met Lesufi and his PTT colleagues before the reshuffle.

“They were given a specific mandate, and on Monday we will reflect on that mandate and what has happened to it and whether or not it was followed to the letter, but at the moment I wish to pause there.”

Sources at the ANC’s head office in Pixley Seme Street said there was a view within national structures that the inclusion of the EFF had not formed part of the original mandate.

This position was linked to recent engagements with the EFF, including disagreements in Ekurhuleni, where the party declined two MMC positions and requested four, while raising the possibility of withdrawing support in other municipalities.

Another ANC source said the response to Lesufi’s reshuffle was also linked to internal dynamics, including the reassignment of health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko to social development. Nkomo-Ralehoko is expected to contest for the ANC Gauteng provincial chairperson position next year.

“A lot of senior leaders had an interest in Nomantu (Nkomo-Ralehoko) being at health, so moving him was tantamount to Panyaza stepping on the wrong toes,” said an ANC Gauteng provincial working committee member.

“But in fact, the man actually saved himself because his initial plan was to remove Nomantu totally from the executive and make her legislature speaker, which would have backfired very badly for the premier; hence, it was abandoned, and she was moved to social

development.”

Lesufi refused to comment.

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